The Company Invites Owners to an Open House on May 6

FORT PIERCE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2023 / Twin Vee PowerCats, Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE),("Twin Vee" or the "Company"), a manufacturer, distributor, and marketer of power sport catamaran boats, today announced that it will hold its first-ever Owners Appreciation and Sales Event at its Fort Pierce, Florida headquarters and factory from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm on Saturday, May 6, 2023.

"This family-friendly event is dedicated to celebrating our shareholders, boat owners, and Twin Vee fans and thanking them for supporting us along our incredible journey so far. We invite them to come and visit our factory on May 6," states Joseph Visconti, CEO and President of Twin Vee PowerCats Co. "Attendees will have the unique opportunity to see every model we currently offer up close, meet our fantastic team, and take advantage of special pricing. During the event, some attendees can also experience a sea trial on one of our boats and see firsthand why Twin Vee is the best riding boat on the water."

The Owners Appreciation and Sales Event will also feature a wide array of fun activities throughout the day, including raffles, games, treats for the kids, and music provided by a local DJ. Additionally, guests can go on an exclusive, behind-the-scenes tour of the Company's factory, including a demonstration of how infusion, Twin Vee's newest build process, works. Free food will be catered by Fort Pierce business, Big Worm's BBQ.

"We're also offering special event pricing on our boats with some of our best deals of the year. Twin Vee dealers will be on-site to help those looking to purchase an all-new Twin Vee," explains Visconti.

According to the Company, space for the event is limited. Those interested in attending must go to Twin Vee's Event Page to reserve their spot and sign up for sea trials.

About Twin Vee PowerCats Co.

Twin Vee is a designer, manufacturer, distributor, and marketer of power sport catamaran boats. The Company is located in Fort Pierce, Florida, and has been building and selling boats for nearly 30 years. Learn more at twinvee.com. Twin Vee is one of the most recognizable brand names in the catamaran sport boat category, and is known as the "Best Riding Boats on the Water™".

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements and include statements regarding plans to hold the Owners Appreciation and Sales Event on Saturday, May 6, 2023 and experiencing a sea trial on one of the Company's boats and seeing firsthand why Twin Vee is the best riding boat on the water. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others the Company's ability to host the Owners Appreciation and Sales Event as planned, and the risk factors described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, the Company's Current Reports on Form 8-K and subsequent filings with the SEC. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

