Casey's Awards $1 Million to Schools Across the Midwest

Author's Avatar
16 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

This spring,Casey%26rsquo%3Bs will provide Cash for Classrooms grants to 79 local schools and education-focused non-profits. The Cash for Classrooms grant program supports a variety of projects, physical improvements and resource needs benefiting students and teachers in Casey’s communities across the Midwest.

“Through Casey’s Cash for Classrooms program, our grants are providing meaningful impact, helping create better learning environments and improving the lives of children and educators. We’re grateful to our guests and partners who help us fund these grants each year,” said Katie Petru, Director of Communications and Community at Casey’s. “At Casey’s, we are committed to preparing the next generation of leaders in our local communities.”

With support from its guests and partners like LIFEWTR, Casey’s distributed $1 million to schools in need. The grants ranged from $3,000 to $50,000. The funding priorities included:

  • Physical Improvements: Updates and improvements to the schools’ internal or external environments through repairs, enhancements or new additions.
  • Material Needs: Supplies, technology or other resources to enrich the learning environment.
  • Teacher Support: Programs that seek to grow the skills of teachers, such as professional development or training opportunities.
  • Community Engagement: Efforts to engage students in the community through field trips, student volunteerism programs or camps.

A few examples of grants awarded this year include $50,000 to a Trenton, Ohio, school for physical education and health department equipment; $30,000 to a student media production program in Lombard, Illinois; and $20,000 to improve a playground in Moore, Oklahoma; and more.

For more information on Casey’s Cash for Classrooms grant program, visit our website. The 2024 grant program will open in the fall.

In addition to the grant program, Casey's Rewards members can support schools year-round by directing their points toward one of over 36,000 schools as a donation. Sign up for Casey's Rewards here.

About Casey’s

Casey%26rsquo%3Bs is a Fortune 500 company (NASDAQ: CASY) operating over 2,500 convenience+stores. Founded more than 50 years ago, the company has grown to become the third-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States. Casey’s provides freshly prepared foods, quality+fuel and friendly service at its locations. Guests can enjoy pizza, donuts, other assorted bakery+items, and a wide selection of beverages and snacks. Learn more and order online at www.caseys.com, or in the mobile app.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230427005701r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230427005701/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.