MIDLAND, VA / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2023 / Easi-Set Worldwide, a subsidiary of Smith-Midland Corporation (NASDAQ:SMID), reports that the Florida Building Code Commission has renewed their approval (NOA: 27.078.05) for Easi-Set's proprietary product, SlenderWall®, for use in Miami-Dade County other areas where allowed by Authority Having Jurisdiction (AHJ).

SlenderWall® precast building panels consistently pass testing performed by certified independent laboratories using nationally recognized standards and methods in; wind, fire, sound, blast, water, structural, seismic and air trials. This approval renewal is transferrable to other states with similar requirements for building codes.

The SlenderWall® precast building panels are a complete unified system, inside and out. Steel-stud framing, ready for drywall and windows, and continuous insulation, the panels, which at a weight of only 30 pounds per square foot, provide a precast building panel that is 66% lighter than traditional precast.

"Easi-Set's SlenderWall® product is ready to install at delivery, lowering on-site labor costs with little to no maintenance. It can be customized to your specific designs, needs, and regional building codes, making it the smart choice for all your projects. We look forward to many more future projects using our SlenderWall® precast concrete panels. " said Art Miles, President, Easi-Set Industries.

To learn more about using SlenderWall® precast building panels for your next project, or to inquire about becoming a licensee, contact Easi-Set Worldwide at 540-439-8911 or email [email protected].

About Smith-Midland Corporation

Smith-Midland develops, manufactures, licenses, rents, and sells a broad array of precast concrete products for use primarily in the construction, transportation, and utility industries. Management and the board own approximately five percent of SMID stock, aligning with shareholder values. Smith-Midland Corporation has three manufacturing facilities located in Midland, VA, Reidsville, NC, and Columbia, SC, and Concrete Safety Systems, our J-J Hooks Safety Barrier rental division.

About Easi-Set Worldwide

Easi-Set Worldwide, a wholly owned subsidiary of Smith-Midland Corporation, licenses the production and sale of Easi-Set products, including J-J Hooks and SlenderWall, and provides diversification opportunities to the precast industry worldwide. For more information regarding licensing or sales, please call (540) 439-8911 or visit www.easiset.com.

Media Inquiries:

[email protected]

(540) 439-8056

Licensing & Sales Inquiries:

[email protected]

(540) 439-8911

Investor Relations:

Steven Hooser or John Beisler

Three Part Advisors, LLC

(214) 872-2710

