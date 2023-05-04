EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE%3A+ESMT), a leading provider of vertically tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions, was named the winner of a Silver Stevie® Award in the Customer Service Department of the Year category in the 21st+Annual+American+Business+Awards%26reg%3B today. More than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners.

EngageSmart provides software solutions that drive customer self-service and simplify customer engagements to over 100,000 customers across the Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services, Healthcare and Giving spaces. Maintaining a customer-first approach, EngageSmart has built responsive, dedicated, and reliable customer support teams across its SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, DonorDrive, and HealthPay24 solutions to serve its customers as well as their end users.

“As an organization, EngageSmart prides itself on translating the wants and needs of our customers into action—whether it’s through the way we structure our teams, the innovative solutions we provide, or even how we market them,” said EngageSmart CEO and founder Bob Bennett. “Our customer support teams are instrumental in helping us achieve this. It’s rewarding that our team members are being recognized for all their hard work and commitment to our customers’ success.”

“It is very gratifying for us to be able to recognize the achievements of such a wide variety of organizations, teams, and individuals in the 21st ABAs, and we look forward to bringing them together in New York on June 13 to celebrate with them,” said Maggie Miller, president of the Stevie Awards.

More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Thought Leader of the Year, and App of the Year, among others. Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2023 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com%2FABA. The awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Tuesday, June 13.+Tickets+are+now+on+sale.

