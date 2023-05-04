FiscalNote+Holdings%2C+Inc. (NYSE: NOTE) ("FiscalNote"), a leading AI-driven enterprise SaaS technology provider of global policy and market intelligence, today announced it has been selected as an inaugural launch partner for a new data marketplace created by data, analytics, and AI company Databricks. Through this partnership, FiscalNote will make select datasets available for sale to Databricks’ expansive global base of more than 9,000 customers, driving new customer acquisition opportunities for FiscalNote.

Databricks+Marketplace is an open marketplace for exchanging data assets such as datasets, notebooks, dashboards, and machine learning models - enabling customers to discover, evaluate, and purchase data products from third-party vendors. As an inaugural launch partner, FiscalNote is joining other marketplace leaders in their sectors on the new platform, such as Experian, S&P Global, and Nasdaq, among others. By enabling access to select proprietary datasets in connection with this partnership, FiscalNote will establish new distribution points to reach prospective customers, thereby driving impactful insights and optimizing business decisions for a new set of global decision makers. In order for Databricks Marketplace customers to utilize FiscalNote data, they must first establish a direct relationship with FiscalNote, accelerating opportunities for FiscalNote to expand the reach of the company’s industry-leading portfolio of solutions and products.

Samples of specific datasets that FiscalNote plans to initially make available at the launch of Databricks Marketplace include: FrontierView’s global macroeconomic data — comprising fundamental data from over 60 countries, with proprietary forecasts updated monthly through a combination of econometric statistical analysis and qualitative market insights from in-market and industry experts; and AI-derived entity daily sentiment data from hundreds of thousands of news articles..

“This partnership with Databricks expands on our recently announced relationships with marketplace leaders like Bloomberg, Peraton, and OpenAI, which taken together are a testament to the increasing demand for our innovative AI-powered solutions and robust library of trusted datasets,” said Josh Resnik, President & Chief Operating Officer of FiscalNote. “By adding this new distribution channel, we can efficiently reach Databricks’ more than 9,000 customers in order to drive new relationships and use cases, further helping inform mission-critical decisions across the globe.”

“We created Databricks Marketplace because we knew our customers were facing ongoing challenges and barriers in the process of securing third party data,”said Jay Bhankharia, Senior Director, Marketplace Partnerships, Databricks. “To address this, we created an open exchange and enlisted market leading data providers like FiscalNote to help launch the new platform. With its decade of experience aggregating and training models in the legal and political domain, AI pioneer FiscalNote is providing our Databricks Marketplace customers with unique insights designed to optimize their business objectives and better inform their decisions.”

About FiscalNote

FiscalNote (NYSE: NOTE) is a leading technology provider of global policy and market intelligence. By uniquely combining AI technology, actionable data, and expert and peer insights, FiscalNote empowers customers to manage policy, address regulatory developments, and mitigate global risk. Since 2013, FiscalNote has pioneered technology that delivers mission-critical insights and the tools to turn them into action. Home to CQ, FrontierView, Oxford Analytica, VoterVoice, and many other industry-leading brands, FiscalNote serves approximately 5,000 customers worldwide with global offices in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. To learn more about FiscalNote and its family of brands, visit FiscalNote.com and follow @FiscalNote.

