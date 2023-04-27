Trade Proud: Stanley Black & Decker Encourages High School Seniors Attending Trade School to Celebrate Their Decision Starting on May 1

Author's Avatar
22 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW BRITAIN, Conn., April 27, 2023

  • With the skilled labor shortage being one of the biggest challenges facing the U.S. economy, Stanley Black & Decker applauds high school seniors committing to a career in the skilled trades
  • Stanley Black & Decker is encouraging seniors to post their trade school decision on social media utilizing a variety of free downloadable digital banners provided by the Company, using the hashtag #tradeproud on their posts and tag Stanley Black & Decker

NEW BRITAIN, Conn., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To honor and support the next generation of skilled tradespeople, Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) is recognizing high school seniors entering the trades starting on National Decision Day, traditionally held on May 1. On National Decision Day, graduating high school seniors commit to their college of choice and typically post their decision on social media. This year, Stanley Black & Decker is inviting high school seniors attending a trade school to also join in on the tradition by sharing their decision on social media beginning on May 1, and throughout the month of May, utilizing a variety of free downloadable digital banners provided by the Company, using the hashtag #tradeproud on their posts and tag Stanley Black & Decker.

Stanley_Black_and_Decker_Logo.jpg

"The skilled labor shortage is one of the biggest challenges facing the U.S. economy, with more than 500,000 open jobs in the construction industry* alone," said Robert Raff, Co-President & Chief Commercial Officer, Tools & Outdoor, Stanley Black & Decker. "Over the last several decades, vocational schools and careers in the trades have been overshadowed, despite the competitive compensation and stable career paths they offer. At Stanley Black & Decker, we are committed to demonstrating to young people that trade careers are rewarding and fulfilling options. We are proud to celebrate high school seniors throughout the month of May and look forward to welcoming them, the next generation of skilled tradespeople, to the industry."

Drilling into the Skilled Trades Shortage
According to Stanley Black & Decker's 2022 Maker's Index, there are misconceptions among young people on the long-term financial security and necessary skills needed for a career in the trades. While the survey reveals a lack of education about the trades, it also demonstrates there are opportunities to start conversations, close the perception gap and show young people that a career in the skilled trades can be deeply fulfilling. Today's announcement, encouraging high school seniors to celebrate their decision to attend trade school, is another step to bring awareness to the merits of skilled trade careers.

Growing the Trades
To support trade education, in 2021, Stanley Black & Decker launched the Global Impact Challenge, a five-year, up to $25 million commitment to fund non-profit partners dedicated to vocational skills training and reskilling programs in the skilled trades and manufacturing sectors.

In addition, DEWALT, a Stanley Black & Decker brand, recently announced its 2023 DEWALT Trades Scholarship, totaling $200,000, to 40 individuals across the country to support trade education in fields ranging from engineering to HVAC. The annual scholarship program is a part of a larger commitment from Stanley Black & Decker to close the skilled trades gap in the U.S.

Stanley Black & Decker also offers additional scholarship opportunities for interested students including the Cub Cadet Scholarship, Stanley Black & Decker Trades Award and the DEWALT Patriot Scholarship through a partnership with the Mechanical Contractors Association of America.

Announce Your Decision: Trade Proud Digital Banners
The digital downloadable banners can be accessed here.

About Stanley Black & Decker
Headquartered in the USA, Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) is the world's largest tool and outdoor company operating manufacturing facilities worldwide. Guided by its purpose – for those who make the world – the company's more than 50,000 diverse and high-performing employees produce innovative, award-winning power tools, hand tools, storage, digital tool solutions, lifestyle products, outdoor products, engineered fasteners and other industrial equipment to support the world's makers, creators, tradespeople and builders. The company's iconic brands include DEWALT®, BLACK+DECKER®, CRAFTSMAN®, STANLEY®, CUB CADET®, HUSTLER® and TROY-BILT®. Recognized for its leadership in environmental, social and governance (ESG), Stanley Black & Decker strives to be a force for good in support of its communities, employees, customers and other stakeholders. To learn more visit: www.stanleyblackanddecker.com.

*According to the Associated Builders and Contractors, https://www.abc.org/News-Media/News-Releases/entryid/19777/construction-workforce-shortage-tops-half-a-million-in-2023-says-abc

favicon.png?sn=NE82946&sd=2023-04-27 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trade-proud-stanley-black--decker-encourages-high-school-seniors-attending-trade-school-to-celebrate-their-decision-starting-on-may-1-301809847.html

SOURCE Stanley Black & Decker

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NE82946&Transmission_Id=202304271120PR_NEWS_USPR_____NE82946&DateId=20230427

Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.