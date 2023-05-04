NutraNomics Announces Exclusive Production Agreement with Premium Edibles Brand

Author's Avatar
19 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2023 / NutraNomics, Inc. (OTC PINK:NNRX) ("NutraNomics" or the "Company"), an emerging leader in organic plant-based nutritional science and innovation, is pleased to announce that it has entered into an exclusive California-market production agreement with Chew & Chill LLC, a premium cannabis industry edibles brand.

Chew and Chill, a leading brand in the nutritional and THC gummy space, specializes in vegan, sugar-free, gluten-free and symptom-based edibles, has market presence in 20 US States and two Canadian provinces, and expects to expand its global market share by a factor of 5-10 times over the next 18-24 months.

The Companies have been collaborating on trial basis since November 2022 after NutraNomics was recognized as the ideal provider of R&D, Manufacturing Services and Distribution - a unique blend of all three services under one roof. Between November and March, an estimated 25,000 units were sold, producing in excess of $160,000 in wholesale sales revenue. The combined organizations are expected to significantly scale production through the addition of several product SKU's to their overall production portfolio.

"We couldn't be more excited about the partnership and opportunity to expand our quality brand and product lines," stated Michael Krause, CEO of Chew & Chill. "Working with NutraNomics throughout this initial period has been one of our best trials to date. We look forward to expanding our partnership with NutraNomics in California, and eventually throughout North America."

"NutraNomics is extremely pleased to have reached this level of partnership with Chew & Chill," commented Jonathan Bishop, CEO of NutraNomics. "We're very excited and encouraged about the initial stage success of our partnership with Chew & Chill, and we look forward to expanding and scaling the Chew and Chill premium brand throughout our market."

About NutraNomics
At NutraNomics, Inc. (OTC PINK:NNRX), we are committed to excellence in organic plant-based nutritional science and innovation. That was our stance when we began in 1996, and it is still our stance today.

NutraNomics Website: https://www.nutranomics.com

NutraNomics Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/nutranomicsinc

Forward-Looking Statements
Any statements made in this press release which are not historical facts contain certain forward-looking statements; as such term is defined in the Private Security Litigation Reform Act of 1995, concerning potential developments affecting the business, prospects, financial condition and other aspects of the company to which this release pertains. The actual results of the specific items described in this release, and the company's operations generally, may differ materially from what is projected in such forward-looking statements. Although such statements are based upon the best judgments of management of the company as of the date of this release, significant deviations in magnitude, timing and other factors may result from business risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, the company's dependence on third parties, general market and economic conditions, technical factors, the availability of outside capital, receipt of revenues and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the company. The company disclaims any obligation to update the information contained in any forward-looking statement. This press release shall not be deemed a general solicitation.

nutranomics-image-042623.jpg

Press Contact:
Geoff Bazegian, [email protected]

SOURCE: NutraNomics, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/751589/NutraNomics-Announces-Exclusive-Production-Agreement-with-Premium-Edibles-Brand

img.ashx?id=751589

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.