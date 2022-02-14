PR Newswire

FEATURING STELLAR LINE UP OF JAZZ MUSICIANS

LOS ANGELES, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the longest-running and innovative livestream platforms, VNUE, Inc.'s StageIt (OTC: VNUE) will bring live jazz from New Orleans, taking place during Crescent City's annual Jazz & Heritage Festival.

Legendary NOLA venue, Café Instanbul will host 9 nights of livestream shows via VNUE, Inc.'s StageIt, featuring a different line up each night with some of the finest jazz musicians in New Orleans.

"We're thrilled to share the music and vibe of New Orleans with our global audience," says Lou Mann, CEO of StageIt. "It truly is the next best thing to being there."

The livestream shows include Quiana Lynell & The Lush Life Band, RAM, Herlin Riley & Friends, James Singleton's Malabar, Will Bernard and Friends featuring members of the Headhunters, Naughty Professor, Nicolas Payton's Covers For Lovers, Bonerama and much more.

For tickets and further information visit https://www.stageit.com/jazkeys

About StageIt

StageIt, a wholly-owned subsidiary of VNUE, Inc., is oldest and most well-known online experience connecting artists and their fans. StageIt was acquired by VNUE on February 14, 2022. Founded in 2009 for artists, by artists, StageIt is on a mission to help performers navigate the intricacies of the online live streaming space, providing a stage for every creator and a front row seat for every fan. As an early industry leader, StageIt offers a platform for artists to perform live, interact with fans, and monetize shows, while creating unique experiences for fans. To learn more visit StageIt.com

About VNUE, Inc.

VNUE, Inc., (OTC: VNUE) is a multi-faceted music technology company dedicated to monetizing the live music experience for artists, labels, writers, and publishers, with products such as its set.fm instant content distribution platform ( www.set.fm ), exclusive license partner and "instant live" pioneer DiscLive ( www.disclive.net ), and protecting the rights of artists and writers with the company's Soundstr music recognition technology (MRT) ( www.soundstr.com ). VNUE also recently acquired StageIt ( www.stageit.com ), one of the oldest and most well-known ticketed live streaming platforms. The veteran entrepreneurs, artists and songwriters behind VNUE, led by music and tech entrepreneur and recording artist Zach Bair ( www.zachbairmusic.com ), are passionate about the future of their industry and ensuring that rights holders' value is not lost amid always-changing technology.

