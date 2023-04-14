Green Cures & Botanical Distribution, Inc. Announces Publication of Annual Report

Author's Avatar
24 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2023 / Green Cures & Botanical Distribution, Inc. (OTC PINK:GRCU) is pleased to announce the publication of GRCU Annual Report, on 4/14/23 containing Financial Report and Disclosures for period ending 12/31/22 by Robert Keith Tanko, President.

Mr Tanko said: "I look forward to bringing the GRCU financials to shareholders in a timely manner". "I anticipate bringing increased value to Green Cures & Botanical Distribution as well as increased investor confidence thru well calculated acquisitions, profitability as soon as possible and press release notification of corporate actions frequently".

Company business plan is to acquire businesses and merge them into GRCU in the very near future. We will work to keep stockholders informed when any LOI is signed and agreement is closed.

In the coming days a new GRCU website will go on line.

About Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc. (OTC:GRCU)

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc., is a Holding Company positioned in the health and wellness segment. The company is currently focused on products and services within the agricultural products industry, as permitted by law; providing products and ancillary services in the wellness segment including, but not limited to, products that support vision and mental wellness; and responsible green energy applying ESG and sustainable growth. GRCU, as a holding company, is currently exploring opportunities in other segments that will enhance shareholder value.

Safe harbor Statement:

Certain statements made in this press release constitute forward-looking statements that are based on management's expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "scheduled," "estimates" and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties, which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual future results and trends may differ materially from what is forecast in forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and the company does not undertake any obligation to update or publicly release any revisions to forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances or changes in expectations after the date of this press release.

Contact:
Paul Nelson: 570 269 3088
Alex Leo: 302 553 5205

SOURCE: Green Cures & Botanical Distribution, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/751620/Green-Cures-Botanical-Distribution-Inc-Announces-Publication-of-Annual-Report

img.ashx?id=751620

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.