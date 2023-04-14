DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2023 / Green Cures & Botanical Distribution, Inc. (OTC PINK:GRCU) is pleased to announce the publication of GRCU Annual Report, on 4/14/23 containing Financial Report and Disclosures for period ending 12/31/22 by Robert Keith Tanko, President.

Mr Tanko said: "I look forward to bringing the GRCU financials to shareholders in a timely manner". "I anticipate bringing increased value to Green Cures & Botanical Distribution as well as increased investor confidence thru well calculated acquisitions, profitability as soon as possible and press release notification of corporate actions frequently".

Company business plan is to acquire businesses and merge them into GRCU in the very near future. We will work to keep stockholders informed when any LOI is signed and agreement is closed.

In the coming days a new GRCU website will go on line.

About Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc. (OTC:GRCU)

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc., is a Holding Company positioned in the health and wellness segment. The company is currently focused on products and services within the agricultural products industry, as permitted by law; providing products and ancillary services in the wellness segment including, but not limited to, products that support vision and mental wellness; and responsible green energy applying ESG and sustainable growth. GRCU, as a holding company, is currently exploring opportunities in other segments that will enhance shareholder value.

Safe harbor Statement:

Certain statements made in this press release constitute forward-looking statements that are based on management's expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "scheduled," "estimates" and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties, which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual future results and trends may differ materially from what is forecast in forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and the company does not undertake any obligation to update or publicly release any revisions to forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances or changes in expectations after the date of this press release.

Contact:

Paul Nelson: 570 269 3088

Alex Leo: 302 553 5205

