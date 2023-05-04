AUSTIN, MN / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2023 / Hormel Foods Corporation ( NYSE:HRL, Financial), a Fortune 500 global-branded food company well known for its corporate citizenship, was for the first time included on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's list of the 100 largest green power users from the Green Power Partnership (GPP). In addition, the company ranked No. 20 on EPA's list of Green Power Partners that are part of the Fortune 500®.

Hormel Foods joined the EPA's Green Power Partnership in 2022 and is using nearly 938 million kilowatt-hours (kWh) of green power annually, representing 100% of the overall operation's total power needs. The company's choice to use green power helps advance the voluntary market for green power, as well as the development of those sources.

"We're honored to be recognized by the Environmental Protection Agency for our company's continued commitment to green power implementation," said Mark Coffey, group vice president of supply chain at Hormel Foods. "This recognition is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our inspired team members who are the foundation of our success."

The company's ambitious corporate responsibility 20 By 30 Challenge goals continue to inspire significant reductions in nonrenewable energy use, greenhouse gas emissions, water use and solid waste sent to landfills. Additionally, the company has worked with experts in the field of renewable energy to identify and execute off-site wind and solar projects, as well as on-site solar power and energy reduction projects.

"We know that as a good corporate citizen in our communities in the United States and all over the world, it is important to work toward implementing green power solutions," said Tom Raymond, director of environmental sustainability at Hormel Foods.

In addition to recognition from the EPA, Hormel Foods has been named by Newsweek as one of America's Most Trustworthy Companies for a second straight year and one of America's Most Responsible Companies for four consecutive years. It has been on 3BL's 100 Best Corporate Citizens list 13 times; been recognized as one of the World's Top Female-Friendly Companies by Forbes; and was recently named one of Barron's 100 Most Sustainable Companies.

"This list of the largest users of green power across the nation is proof that good business practices can also benefit the environment," said James Critchfield, program manager of EPA's Green Power Partnership. "EPA applauds the leading organizations in the Green Power Partnership's Top Partner Rankings for their notable commitment to expanding their use of green power and protecting the environment."

According to the EPA, green power use of nearly 938 million kWh by Hormel Foods is equivalent to the annual electricity use of more than 88,000 average American homes.

ABOUT HORMEL FOODS - Inspired People. Inspired Food.™

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $12 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include Planters®, SKIPPY®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, WHOLLY®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus®, Jennie-O® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named on the "Global 2000 World's Best Employers" list by Forbes magazine for three years, is one of Fortune magazine's most admired companies, has appeared on the "100 Best Corporate Citizens" list by 3BL Media 13 times, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement - Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ - to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit www.hormelfoods.com and http://csr.hormelfoods.com/.

About EPA's Green Power Partnership

The Green Power Partnership is a voluntary program that helps increase green power use among U.S. organizations to advance the American market for green power and development of those sources as a way to reduce air pollution and other environmental impacts associated with electricity use. In 2021, the Partnership had more than 700 Partners voluntarily using more than 85 billion kilowatt-hours of green power annually. Partners include a wide variety of leading organizations such as Fortune 500® companies; small and medium sized businesses; local, state, and federal governments; and colleges and universities. For additional information, please visit www.epa.gov/greenpower.

