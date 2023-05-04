Essity 2022 Annual and Sustainability Report: Improving Well-Being for People and Societies

Author's Avatar
21 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2023 / Essity:

Originally published on Essity.com

Our greatest contribution

In pace with world population growth and rise in average life expectancy, there is increased need and demand for more preventive and easily accessible hygiene and health solutions. Driving awareness around and improvements to these issues is equally needed. Our products and services both save and improve lives by preventing the spread of bacteria, viruses, infections and diseases, and increase well-being and quality of life worldwide.

As Essity reaches many people around the world, it is important for us to recognize, understand and serve the diverse needs of our customers and consumers in multiple markets, while simultaneously creating a culture among our employees with a strong sense of belonging and engagement. We are building a workplace that attracts talent motivated by a clear purpose and vision for social change.

Essity conducts business in a responsible way and contributes to sustainable and inclusive societies in the communities where we operate. Furthermore, we are determined to offer the highest product and workplace safety standards to provide easily accessible, transparent product information to our customers and consumers.

Hygiene and health

Essity's core business is directly linked to Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 3 Good health and well-being, SDG 6 Clean water and sanitation, and SDG 12 Responsible consumption and production.

Every day, millions of people refrain from going to work or school or taking part in social events because of hygiene and health-related concerns. With Essity's expertise and solutions, we work to spread knowledge, create awareness and empower people to address hygiene barriers. We play an important role in improving well-being in areas where gender, generational divides and variable abilities may constitute barriers to living a full and active life.

Essity initiates global dialogue and raises awareness around unspoken issues, perceived social stigma and the physical implications surrounding menstruation, incontinence, phlebology and personal and public hygiene. By challenging stigmas and providing access to products, Essity works to ensure that women and girls can continue to live an active life during menstruation and menopause. For example, our #bloodnormal campaign aims to call time on period taboos. Our TENA campaign #lastlonelymenopause aims to break barriers and the stigmas of menopause and encourage dialogue to increase the sense of inclusion and belonging.

Essity's ambition is to develop the hygiene and health solutions of tomorrow. In parallel, we are working with solutions and models for preventive measures, health promotion and improved self-care, which is important in a world that is experiencing a population increase and strained healthcare budgets. To ensure the continued improvement of global health and well-being, we work with hand hygiene, cleaning, wound care, solutions for chronic conditions, caretaking of family members, incontinence management, menstruation and digital solutions. We also work with health promotion and enabling care systems and models for this. We are leading the industry toward a future where the well-being of both people and planet can be met by developing more sustainable products and services.

Diversity, equity and inclusion

At Essity, we create change together. Our employees are the core of the company. We are determined to ensure an inclusive work environment for all, to achieve gender balance in senior positions, and accelerate representation of under-represented groups.

Our Beliefs & Behavior form the foundation of our culture. Essity's purpose is to improve people's well-being by breaking barriers. Most of our brands explicitly contribute to greater inclusion in society by challenging gender or age-related stigmas. We strive to have diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) underpin what we do and how we do things.

Highlighting our efforts in the DEI area makes sense from a workplace and marketplace perspective. We know that DEI boosts innovation, improves decision making and increases employee engagement, which represent business-critical improvements for us.

Several programs and networks are offered at Essity to increase diversity in senior positions. Local activities are being carried out in various countries to target specific employee groups. Our employee survey shows that we are making good progress and provides valuable insights for our continued efforts.

Our approach to DEI includes a global strategy and roadmap, management team and workforce workshops, and the provision of inclusive leadership training to all managers. We have also included more DEI-related questions in our employee survey. In 2022, we partnered with Catalyst, a global non-profit organization that aims to create inclusive workplaces, which will enable us to accelerate our journey moving forward.

Read more about Essity's strategic priorities, earnings and leading sustainability work in the Annual and Sustainability Report 2022, which can be downloaded at www.essity.com.

To access the digital short version, please click here.

6454017d-cf25-4dad-84e1-ce057db87f1f.png

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Essity on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Essity
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/essity
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Essity



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/751657/Essity-2022-Annual-and-Sustainability-Report-Improving-Well-Being-for-People-and-Societies

img.ashx?id=751657

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.