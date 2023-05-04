Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPOK), a global leader in healthcare communications, today announced it will release its first quarter 2023 operating results on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, after the close of the U.S. financial markets.

Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss these financial results on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. ET. The presentation is open to all interested parties and may include forward-looking information.

Conference Call Details

Date/Time Thursday, May 4, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. ET Webcast: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.webcast-eqs.com%2Fregister%2Fspok_q12023_en%2Fen U.S. Toll-Free Dial In: 877-407-0890 International Dial In: +1-201-389-0918

To access the call, please dial in approximately ten minutes before the start of the call. For those unable to join the live call, an OnDemand version of the webcast will be available following the call under the URL link and on the investor relations website.

Investor Day Program

Following the call, Spok will host an Investor Day with financial analysts and institutional investors, from 11:00 a.m. ET to 3:00 p.m. ET (10:00 a.m. CT to 2:00 p.m. CT), at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Dallas, TX. Spok’s executive leadership team will present an updated view of the company’s long-term strategy and capital allocation plans, followed by a live Q&A session. To register to attend the Investor Day, either in-person or via the live webcast, please visit the investor relations page of the Company’s website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.spok.com%2F. A replay of the Investor Day presentation will also be accessible on the Company’s website.

About Spok

Spok, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPOK), headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia, is proud to be a global leader in healthcare communications. We deliver clinical information to care teams when and where it matters most to improve patient outcomes. Top hospitals rely on Spok Care Connect® platforms to enhance workflows for clinicians and support administrative compliance. Our customers send over 100 million messages each month through their Spok® solutions. Spok enables smarter, faster clinical communication. For more information, visit+spok.com or follow %40spoktweets on Twitter.

Spok is a trademark of Spok Holdings, Inc. Spok Care Connect and Spok Mobile are trademarks of Spok, Inc.

