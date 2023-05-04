AssetMark's Carrie Hansen Named COO of the Year at the OnCon Icon Awards

43 minutes ago
CONCORD, Calif., April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AssetMark (: AMK), a leading wealth management platform for financial advisors, is excited to announce that Carrie Hansen, the company's Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, has been named COO of the Year for the 2023 OnCon Icon Awards by OnConferences. The OnCon Icon Awards recognize exceptional operations leaders worldwide, with winners selected based on peer nomination and voting. Among hundreds of nominees, Hansen received the most votes based on her contributions to AssetMark, the financial services industry, and her community in the areas of organizational impact, innovation, and thought leadership.

Hansen has more than 25 years of operational leadership experience in the financial services industry. Currently, she is responsible for leading AssetMark's service and operations functions, including advisor services, trade operations, account operations, reporting, and facilities, while also overseeing all custodial relationships, including AssetMark Trust Company, where she is Chair of the Board. Hansen also serves as President and Chairman of the Board of AssetMark's proprietary Mutual Funds and President of AssetMark’s broker-dealer, AssetMark Brokerage, LLC.

Since joining the firm in 2000, Hansen has held various key roles, including Chief Financial Officer, Chief Technology Officer, and Chief Compliance Officer. Throughout her tenure, she has been instrumental in growing AssetMark's platform and service solution into a best-in-class, full-service integrated support function that can be tailored to meet the individual advisor's specific third-party asset management needs. Key to that growth has been Hansen's foresight and leadership in creating an unmatched culture of service and customer obsession.

“It’s an honor to be named COO of the Year and share the stage with a group of such accomplished operational leaders,” said Hansen. "I'm proud to work with such a wonderful group of people who share my passion for serving our amazing clients – it's a pleasure to serve as COO of an organization that is so committed to making a difference."

About AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc.
AssetMark is a wealth management platform that powers independent financial advisors and their clients. Together with our affiliates Voyant and Adhesion Wealth, we serve advisors of all models at every stage of their journey with flexible, purpose-built solutions that champion client engagement and drive efficiency. Our ecosystem of solutions equips advisors with services and capabilities that would otherwise require significant investments of time and money, ultimately enabling them to deliver better investor outcomes and enhance their productivity, profitability, and client satisfaction.

Founded in 1996 and based in Concord, California, the company has 1000 employees. Today, the AssetMark platform serves 9,200 financial advisors and roughly 241,000 investor households. As of December 31, 2022, the company had $91.5 billion in platform assets.

Contacts
Investors:
Taylor J. Hamilton, CFA
Head of Investor Relations
[email protected]

Media:
Alaina Kleinman
Head of PR & Communications
[email protected]

SOURCE: AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc.

