UC Asset Rated "Buy" by Independent Analyst with Target Price at $4.00 per Share

Author's Avatar
43 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

ATLANTA, April 27, 2023

ATLANTA, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Independent stock research firm, Litchfield Hills Research LLC, released its initial analysis report on UC Asset LP (OTCQB: UCASU), which rates UCASU as "Buy", and sets its target price at $4.00 per share, using its model of discounted future earnings.

As of the end of most recent trading day, UCASU's shares were closed at $1.23 per share.

According to Litchfield Hills Research, its report accurately reflect their personal views about UC Asset and the underlying securities. Their report is compliant with FINRA research rules 2241, 3110. The analyst who did research on UC Asset is registered with FINRA and the report has been reviewed by a Supervisory Analyst.

Litchfield Hills came out of their research conclusion on the basis that, among other reasons, UC Asset is rebranding itself while expanding into cannabis property investments, and UC Asset has 7 years of record of accomplishments in real estate investment.

According to the filings and news releases by the company, UC Asset is one of the only four SEC-reporting public companies which invest in cannabis properties. It also has a track record of profitability, reported $0.12 per share net income for 2021 and distributed $0.10 per share dividend in 2022.

The research report is accessible to the public on the research firms' web site: https://www.hillsresearch.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/UCASU-Initiation-C.pdf

About UC Asset LP

UC Asset LP is a limited partnership formed for the purpose of investing in real estate with innovative strategies. For more information about UC Asset, please visit: www.ucasset.com

Disclaimer:

This News Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to differ materially from any these statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any those forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by the federal securities laws, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date of this news release. None of such forward-looking statements should be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the objectives and plans set forth in this News Release will be achieved or be executed.

For More Information Contact:
Christal D. Jordan
VP, Mkt. & Comm.
[email protected]
+1 470-475-1035

favicon.png?sn=LN83938&sd=2023-04-27 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/uc-asset-rated-buy-by-independent-analyst-with-target-price-at-4-00-per-share-301809906.html

SOURCE UC Asset LP

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LN83938&Transmission_Id=202304271208PR_NEWS_USPR_____LN83938&DateId=20230427
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.