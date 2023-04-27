Universal Technical Institute Adds EquipmentShare to Early Employment Program, Providing Experience, Tuition Reimbursement, and Supplies to Jumpstart Careers

PHOENIX, April 27, 2023

Students in several states eligible for a multitude of additional benefits

PHOENIX, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Technical Institute (UTI), a division of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE: UTI) and a leading workforce solutions provider of transportation, skilled trades and energy education programs, is announcing the addition of EquipmentShare to its Early Employment Program at campuses in California, Arizona, Florida, and Texas. Early Employment Program employers like EquipmentShare may offer students paid work experience, along with consideration for full-time employment and reimbursement for education-related expenses after graduation1.

EquipmentShare offers a wide array of construction-based products that include logistics-tracking software technology, equipment rental, equipment purchasing and equipment service locations across more than 160 branches nationwide. It will also offer the Early Employment Program to its recent acquisition, Landmark Equipment, a five-location equipment dealership in Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas.

EquipmentShare has committed to offering its Early Employment Program students school tuition reimbursement, paid on-the-job training, mentor matching to accelerate industry knowledge and experience, $300 each year in boot reimbursement, $500 each year in tool reimbursement, and access to complimentary breakroom food and drinks. The program will be available to students at UTI's Long Beach, Rancho Cucamonga, and Sacramento, Calif.; Orlando and Miramar, Fla.; Avondale, Ariz., and Dallas, Texas campuses.

"We're proud to welcome EquipmentShare to our Early Employment Program and thrilled to offer our graduates another potential career opportunity as they enter the workplace and begin their careers," said Vice President of Student Success Melanie Scheet. "This relationship helps UTI continue to offer students access to some of the most reputable and forward-thinking companies in their respective industries. Our students benefit greatly from real-world experience."

"Our need to hire skilled workers remains high at EquipmentShare, and our commitment to Universal Technical Institute's Early Employment Program will provide a much-needed pipeline of entry-level technicians," said Leslie Adams Elrod, human resources manager at EquipmentShare. "We are looking forward to providing these students and future graduates with the hands-on experience they will need to help EquipmentShare continue to deliver best-in-class service at one of our many branches."

UTI offers students many Early Employment Program opportunities across its campuses nationwide. For more information, visit uti.edu/support-services/employment-assistance/early-employment.

About Universal Technical Institute, Inc.
Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE: UTI) (the "Company") was founded in 1965 and is a leading workforce solutions provider of transportation, skilled trades and healthcare education programs, whose mission is to serve students, partners, and communities by providing quality education and support services for in-demand careers across a number of highly-skilled fields. The Company is comprised of two divisions: Universal Technical Institute ("UTI") and Concorde Career Colleges ("Concorde"). UTI operates 16 campuses located in 9 states and offers a wide range of transportation and skilled trades technical training programs under brands such as UTI, MIAT College of Technology, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute and NASCAR Technical Institute. Concorde operates across 17 campuses in 8 states, offering programs in the Allied Health, Dental, Nursing, Patient Care and Diagnostic fields. For more information, visit www.uti.edu or www.concorde.edu, or visit us on LinkedIn at @UniversalTechnicalInstitute and @Concorde Career Colleges or on Twitter @news_UTI or @ConcordeCareer.

About EquipmentShare
Headquartered in Columbia, Mo., EquipmentShare is a nationwide construction solutions provider dedicated to solving industry pain points through smart jobsite technology and equipment rental, retail and service centers. EquipmentShare's cloud-connected platform, T3, is powered by telematics and machine hardware to give construction and industrial companies a real-time view into their jobsite and operations. EquipmentShare's enterprise suite of apps is OEM-agnostic and can track and manage any piece of equipment, regardless of brand, to help fleet managers monitor assets, prevent theft and machine misuse, track employee hours and shifts, increase machine utilization, streamline maintenance and prevent unplanned downtime. Founded in 2014 and incorporated in 2015, EquipmentShare operates 160+ branches and employs more than 4,000 team members of diverse perspectives who push the boundaries of possibilities to create unparalleled customer value, support their communities and empower construction professionals to work more efficiently. EquipmentShare's growing presence of locations, which includes equipment and service yards, research and development sites, dealerships for major brands, administrative offices and specialty solutions locations, serve the rising demand for the company's equipment and digital solutions. To learn more, visit equipmentshare.com.


1 Incentive programs and employee eligibility are at the discretion of the employer and available at select locations. Special conditions may apply. Talk to potential employers to learn more about the programs available in your area. UTI is an educational institution and cannot guarantee employment or salary.

Media Contact
Alanna Vitucci
[email protected]
480.710.6843

SOURCE Universal Technical Institute, Inc.

