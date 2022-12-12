PR Newswire

MEMPHIS, Tenn., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Simmons Bank and the Greater Memphis Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of the newest Memphis financial center located at 4134 Elvis Presley Boulevard. The 6,800-square-foot financial center features a full-service branch with 3 drive-thru lanes and an ATM with deposit capabilities. The new financial center opened on March 30, 2023.

"Simmons Bank has made and continues to make investments in Memphis, and this branch reflects the pride we have in this community and our long-term commitment to reaching more people with personalized financial services," said Brandon Cooper, metro division president of Simmons Bank. "As a strong community bank with a 120-year heritage, our highly skilled team is ready to help customers and businesses in the Whitehaven community reach their financial goals."

Earlier this year, Simmons Bank celebrated the opening of the Crescent Center regional corporate office and financial center located at 6075 Poplar Avenue. The 22,000 square-foot office opened on December 12, 2022, and the 5,500 square-foot full-service branch opened on February 23, 2023.

As an active supporter of the business community in Memphis, Simmons Bank serves as the title sponsor of Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium and the presenting sponsor of women's athletics at the University of Memphis.

About Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC), a Mid-South based financial holding company that has paid cash dividends for 114 consecutive years. Simmons Bank operates 231 branches in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. Founded in 1903, Simmons Bank oﬀers comprehensive financial solutions delivered with a client-centric approach. In 2023, Simmons Bank was recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Midsize Employers and among the World's Best Banks for the fourth consecutive year. In 2022, Simmons Bank was named to Forbes' list of "America's Best Banks" for the second consecutive year. Additional information about Simmons Bank can be found on our website at simmonsbank.com, by following @Simmons_Bank on Twitter or by visiting our newsroom.

