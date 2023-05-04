AVANGRID Becomes Corporate Sponsor of New Mexico Agriculture in the Classroom

15 minutes ago
AVANGRID, a leading sustainable energy company and part of the Iberdrola Group, is the newest corporate sponsor of New Mexico Agriculture in the Classroom (NMAITC). As a Gold Apple Sponsor, their $10,000 contribution will help NMAITC enhance its agricultural literacy efforts among Pre-K-12th grade New Mexico classroom teachers and their students.

"We sincerely appreciate AVANGRID for their support of our New Mexico agricultural literacy initiatives,” said Elizabeth Foster, CEO of the New Mexico Farm & Livestock Bureau and secretary/treasurer of the New Mexico Farm and Livestock Bureau Foundation. “In 2022, we reached more than 15,000 students, teachers, and volunteers, representing a 184% increase over the previous year. We anticipate AVANGRID’s support will allow us to increase our impact this year.”

“We are thrilled to support this partnership with the New Mexico Farm and Livestock Bureau Foundation, which reflects our steadfast commitment to making a meaningful, positive impact in the communities where we are present,” said Pedro Azagra, CEO of AVANGRID. “We believe that this partnership will increase agricultural literacy throughout New Mexico, and we’re excited to see the results and keep collaborating.”

AVANGRID owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy generation facilities across the United States and employs more than 7,500 people across the country. The company has been recognized by JUST Capital in 2021, 2022 and 2023 as one of the JUST 100 companies – a ranking of America’s best corporate citizens. In 2023, AVANGRID ranked first within the utility sector for its commitment to the environment. The company supports the U.N.’s Sustainable Development Goals and was named among the World’s Most Ethical Companies in 2023 for the fifth consecutive year by the Ethisphere Institute. AVANGRID is a member of the group of companies controlled by Iberdrola, S.A. For more information, visit www.avangrid.com.

New Mexico Agriculture in the Classroom is the educational outreach program of the New Mexico Farm and Livestock Bureau Foundation. The purpose of NMAITC is to educate the general public, with an emphasis on Pre-K-12th students and educators, about the importance of agriculture. Website: www.nmaitc.org

