LOS ANGELES, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Herbalife, a premier health and wellness company and community, today sponsored the California Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics (CA Academy) Foundation Fundraiser at the LA Galaxy's Dignity Health Sports Park. The event, which included a behind-the-scenes tour of the LA Galaxy, continued to highlight the importance of sports nutrition, a mission shared by CA Academy, Herbalife, and the LA Galaxy.

"While being at the top of one's game in professional sports is incredibly important, all athletes, from weekend warriors to elites, can benefit from the basics of sports nutrition," said Dana Ryan, PhD, MBA, director of sports performance, nutrition, and education at Herbalife. "As health advocates, we must share our knowledge to empower all athletes to make informed decisions and live their best lives."

Ryan was invited to moderate a panel of several experts who share a commitment to supporting the importance of sports nutrition for professional athletes and beyond, including Simon Sum, DCN, RDN, ACSM-CPT, ACSM-EIM, FAND, director of North America scientific affairs at Herbalife and director at large, CA Academy Foundation, Adam Waterson, head of strength and conditioning at LA Galaxy, Susan Bowerman, MS, RDN, CSSD, CSOWM, FAND, senior director of worldwide nutrition education and training at Herbalife, as well as Aileen Lai and Gabby Yue, both dietetic interns from the Master of Science in Lifespan, Nutrition and Dietetics program at the USC Leonard Davis School of Gerontology.

"In joining forces with today's panelists, we are dedicated to elevating the importance of sports nutrition, and optimizing the health and nutrition of our public today and in the future," said Lisa Herzig, PhD, RDN, CDCES, CA Academy Foundation Chair. "We are thankful to our supporters for the contributions and generosity that back programs like the Healthy California Initiative."

The Healthy California Initiative aims to inspire healthier communities by supporting education campaigns, films, and California-based outreach. Through the initiative, CA Academy's goal is to support projects that focus on marginalized communities, communities of color, and access to healthy food.

For more information, visit Dietitian.Org/Foundation.

About Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE: HLF) is a global company that has been changing people's lives with great nutrition products and a business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers science-backed products to consumers in 95 markets through entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle. Through the Company's commitment to nourish people, communities and planet, Herbalife Nutrition pledges to achieve 50 million positive impacts – tangible acts of good – by 2030, its 50th anniversary.

For more information, visit IamHerbalifeNutrition.com.

California Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics

California Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics is a not-for-profit membership association of approximately 6,500 registered dietitian nutritionists (RDNs), nutrition dietetic technicians registered (NDTRs), and students committed to improving California's health and advancing the profession of dietetics through research, education, and advocacy.

