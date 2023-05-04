Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) recognized outstanding owners, operators and developers at its 2023 Americas Owners Conference, held at Secrets Moxché Playa del Carmen. During the event, Hyatt leadership celebrated 16 organizations across full service, select service and all-inclusive brands with the presentation of awards honoring their hotel design, development and operational excellence in the past 1.5 years.

“Our transformative growth and success over the past few years wouldn’t have been possible without the support of our owners, operators and developers,” said Jim Chu, chief growth officer, Hyatt. “That’s why it is such an honor to recognize those that are going above and beyond. Our congratulations and sincerest gratitude to this year’s outstanding recipients.”

The featured award categories for this year’s program are as follows:

Developer of the Year – Recognizes full service and select service developers for their excellence in areas such as creativity, construction quality and attention to detail during hotel development.

– Recognizes full service and select service developers for their excellence in areas such as creativity, construction quality and attention to detail during hotel development. Strategic Partner of the Year – Celebrates a company’s culture, along with its performance and operating philosophies, that further enhances its strong, multi-brand relationship with Hyatt.

– Celebrates a company’s culture, along with its performance and operating philosophies, that further enhances its strong, multi-brand relationship with Hyatt. Best New Property – Acknowledges notable full service and select service hotel openings.

– Acknowledges notable full service and select service hotel openings. Best Renovation – Recognizes the reconfiguration and transformation of full service and select service Hyatt-branded hotels.

– Recognizes the reconfiguration and transformation of full service and select service Hyatt-branded hotels. Best Conversion – Celebrates the reconfiguration of an existing property and conversion to a full service or select service Hyatt-branded hotel.

– Celebrates the reconfiguration of an existing property and conversion to a full service or select service Hyatt-branded hotel. Best Adaptive Re-Use – Honors outstanding full service and select service Hyatt-branded hotels developed from alternative real estate uses.

The 2023 Developer of the Year honorees:

MM Desarrollos (Secrets Moxché/Secrets Impression Moxché and Dreams Playa del Carmen): Welcomed into the Hyatt family with the recent acquisition of Apple Leisure Group, MM Desarrollos and its portfolio embodies the brand’s commitment to reimagined all-inclusive travel. The Macedo-Morales family’s extensive experience in the Cancun and Riviera Maya area brings immense value to Hyatt’s expanding global portfolio.

(Secrets Moxché/Secrets Impression Moxché and Dreams Playa del Carmen): Welcomed into the Hyatt family with the recent acquisition of Apple Leisure Group, MM Desarrollos and its portfolio embodies the brand’s commitment to reimagined all-inclusive travel. The Macedo-Morales family’s extensive experience in the Cancun and Riviera Maya area brings immense value to Hyatt’s expanding global portfolio. Portman Holdings (Hyatt Regency Salt Lake City): Portman Holdings opened the first Hyatt Regency hotel in Utah in October 2022 and the only hotel that directly adjoins to the Salt Palace Convention Center. The 25-story, 700-room property was a much-anticipated answer to the growing demand for large-scale experiences and adds 60,000 square feet of downtown event space, helping to position Salt Lake City as a top destination for hosting world-class events.

(Hyatt Regency Salt Lake City): Portman Holdings opened the first Hyatt Regency hotel in Utah in October 2022 and the only hotel that directly adjoins to the Salt Palace Convention Center. The 25-story, 700-room property was a much-anticipated answer to the growing demand for large-scale experiences and adds 60,000 square feet of downtown event space, helping to position Salt Lake City as a top destination for hosting world-class events. TKo Hospitality: TKo Hospitality’s Hyatt portfolio continues to expand with six new Hyatt House and Hyatt Place properties across the Northeast with another slated to open this year. The seven-story Hyatt Place Newark Main Street will bring 104 rooms to the Delaware city’s central business hub and incorporates part of the area’s historic Green Mansion.

The 2023 Strategic Partner of the Year honoree:

Carlisle LLC: Carlisle LLC has been instrumental in building out Hyatt’s brand footprint in Memphis, Tennessee, aiming to make the Home of the Blues a first-class destination for business and leisure travelers. The group currently has two properties – Caption by Hyatt Beale Street Memphis and Hyatt Centric Beale Street Memphis – bothlocated in One Beale, a transformative five-acre multi-phased downtown development on historic Beale Street, with other projects in the works.

Additional 2023 honorees across Hyatt’s brands and collections include:

The Boundless Collection of properties embraces guests’ dynamic lifestyles and offers immersive experiences that allow them to learn, grow and expand. Winners from this collection include:

Best New Property | Thompson Denver (T2 Development): Inspired by the iconic Mile High city’s community and culture, this newly constructed lifestyle hotel seamlessly blends the mid-century modern take on luxury with upscale mountain chalet chic. Opened in the LoDo neighborhood in February 2022, Thompson Denver features 216 guestrooms, a signature restaurant from famed L.A. chef Ludo Lefebvre, and cabin-inspired, tailored design by award-winning firm Parts + Labor.

Each brand in the Independent Collection offers distinct properties that are all unique – from storied hotels to vibrant neighborhood locales to immersive retreats. Winners from this collection include:

Best Conversion | Hotel Figueroa (BGO & Highgate): Originally built in 1926 by the YWCA, the iconic Hotel Figueroa was converted to a hotel following the Great Depression and is now part of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand. BGO, its local capital partners, and Highgate have preserved the historied charm of the property while adding modern hospitality and culinary experiences that guests, tourists and locals alike crave and appreciate.

(BGO & Highgate): Originally built in 1926 by the YWCA, the iconic Hotel Figueroa was converted to a hotel following the Great Depression and is now part of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand. BGO, its local capital partners, and Highgate have preserved the historied charm of the property while adding modern hospitality and culinary experiences that guests, tourists and locals alike crave and appreciate. Best Adaptive Re-use | Hotel la Compañía, Panama (Shebandowan Holdings, S.A.): Nestled in Panama City’s famed and charming historic district, the Hotel la Compañía offers an artfully restored, design-focused experience centered around three distinct chapters in Panama’s history and its influence on the historic Spanish and French colonial buildings that today house this special hotel.

The Inclusive Collection delivers immersive, elevated experiences where everything is seamlessly included. Winners from this collection include:

Best Renovation | Dreams Aventuras Riviera Maya (Ganzi, S. de R.L. de C.V.): Pandemic closures offered this all-inclusive oasis time to refresh its design and amenities. From the guestrooms and suites to six restaurants and The Dreams Spa, many spaces were revamped to maximize the guest experience. Additionally, the property added a new fitness room, Kiddie Splash Zone and a beachfront terrace that doubles as an event space.

(Ganzi, S. de R.L. de C.V.): Pandemic closures offered this all-inclusive oasis time to refresh its design and amenities. From the guestrooms and suites to six restaurants and The Dreams Spa, many spaces were revamped to maximize the guest experience. Additionally, the property added a new fitness room, Kiddie Splash Zone and a beachfront terrace that doubles as an event space. Best New Property | Secrets Moxché Playa del Carmen (MM Desarrollos): Debuted in December 2022, Secrets Moxché in Playa del Carmen, Mexico is a first-of-its-kind product designed to deliver luxury all-inclusive service and amenities, including a private butler for every guest, curated programming, gourmet dining and high-end design.

The Timeless Collection of properties delivers the comforts of a home away from home with a consistently elevated experience. Winners from this collection include:

Select Service

Best New Property | Hyatt House Orlando Airport (McKibbon Equities & McKibbon Hospitality): Hyatt House Orlando Airport is an all-new modern, extended-stay option in Orlando’s Gateway Village, conveniently located at the entrance of Orlando International Airport. Completed earlier this year, the 156-room development offers guests apartment-style living with both the service and convenience of hotel living with the casual comforts of home.

(McKibbon Equities & McKibbon Hospitality): Hyatt House Orlando Airport is an all-new modern, extended-stay option in Orlando’s Gateway Village, conveniently located at the entrance of Orlando International Airport. Completed earlier this year, the 156-room development offers guests apartment-style living with both the service and convenience of hotel living with the casual comforts of home. Best Adaptive Re-use | Hyatt House Sacramento / Midtown (Hume Development & Twenty Four Seven Hotels): Built in 1928 for a Masonic women's organization and listed on the national historic register, the Hyatt House Sacramento / Midtown preserves and maintains the most character defining features of the building while marrying Romanesque architecture with contemporary design. This 2023 opening expands Hyatt’s brand footprint in Northern California.

(Hume Development & Twenty Four Seven Hotels): Built in 1928 for a Masonic women's organization and listed on the national historic register, the Hyatt House Sacramento / Midtown preserves and maintains the most character defining features of the building while marrying Romanesque architecture with contemporary design. This 2023 opening expands Hyatt’s brand footprint in Northern California. Best New Property | Hyatt House Houston Medical Center and Hyatt Place Houston Medical Center (Satya, Inc. & Aimbridge Hospitality): Located just blocks from Texas Medical Center and its newly opened TMC3 research campus, the hotels with 298-rooms together form the first dual-branded Hyatt development in the city.

(Satya, Inc. & Aimbridge Hospitality): Located just blocks from Texas Medical Center and its newly opened TMC3 research campus, the hotels with 298-rooms together form the first dual-branded Hyatt development in the city. Best Renovation | Hyatt Place Across From Universal Orlando Resort™ (Summit Hotel Properties & OTO Development): This newly renovated property was designed with the guest’s experience in mind. Rooms now feature plush Hyatt Luxury Pillowtop mattresses,comfortable seating areas with a sleeper sofa, and self-service laundry.

(Summit Hotel Properties & OTO Development): This newly renovated property was designed with the guest’s experience in mind. Rooms now feature plush Hyatt Luxury Pillowtop mattresses,comfortable seating areas with a sleeper sofa, and self-service laundry. Best Conversion | Hyatt Place Montreal-Downtown (Artifact Group - formerly Sageblan Investments): The Montreal-Downtown property was acquired by Artifact Group (formerly Sageblan Investments) in 2019 and underwent a $25 million renovation to infuse modern design, innovation, and 24/7 dining into the guest experience. The 354-room hotel welcomes business and leisure travelers alike with quick access to top attractions and remote work friendly views and spaces.

(Artifact Group - formerly Sageblan Investments): The Montreal-Downtown property was acquired by Artifact Group (formerly Sageblan Investments) in 2019 and underwent a $25 million renovation to infuse modern design, innovation, and 24/7 dining into the guest experience. The 354-room hotel welcomes business and leisure travelers alike with quick access to top attractions and remote work friendly views and spaces. Best New Property | Hyatt Place Panama City Beach / Beachfront (OTO Development): The first beachfront Hyatt Place hotel on the Gulf of Mexico opened in beautiful Panama City Beach, FL in August 2022, bringing contemporary design, thoughtful service, and stunning waterfront views to one of the top beaches in the U.S. The 224-room property features more than 1,300 sq. ft. of flexible event space, a lazy-river resort pool with private cabanas, a poolside bar, and casual coastal cuisine served with a view at its signature restaurant, Coconut Charlie’s Beach Bar & Grill.

Full Service

Best Renovation | Hyatt Regency San Francisco Downtown SOMA (Highgate): Following a comprehensive reimagination, Hyatt Regency San Francisco Downtown SOMA features refined décor and abundant natural light to convey the feeling of the ultimate urban retreat. The renovated property is a thoroughly refreshed, multifunctional hotel centrally located in the bustling South of Market (SOMA) district, offering guests thoughtful amenities, and smart design features to create a seamless experience.

For more information, please visit hyatt.com%2Fdevelopment.

The term “Hyatt” is used in this release for convenience to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates.

About Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company guided by its purpose – to care for people so they can be their best. As of December 31, 2022, the Company’s portfolio included more than 1,250 hotels and all-inclusive properties in 75 countries across six continents. The Company's offering includes brands in the Timeless Collection, including Park Hyatt®, Grand Hyatt®, Hyatt Regency®, Hyatt®, Hyatt Residence Club®, Hyatt Place®, Hyatt House®, and UrCove; the Boundless Collection, including Miraval®, Alila®, Andaz®, Thompson Hotels®, Hyatt Centric®, and Caption by Hyatt®; the Independent Collection, including The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®, Destination by Hyatt®, and JdV by Hyatt®; and the Inclusive Collection, including Hyatt Ziva®, Hyatt Zilara®, Zoëtry® Wellness & Spa Resorts, Secrets® Resorts & Spas, Breathless Resorts & Spas®, Dreams® Resorts & Spas, Hyatt Vivid Hotels & Resorts, Alua Hotels & Resorts®, and Sunscape® Resorts & Spas. Subsidiaries of the Company operate the World of Hyatt® loyalty program, ALG Vacations®, Unlimited Vacation Club®, Amstar DMC destination management services, and Trisept Solutions® technology services. For more information, please visit www.hyatt.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements in this press release, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include statements about our plans, strategies, outlook, growth plans in Mexico, expected new property openings, prospects or future events and involve known and unknown risks that are difficult to predict. As a result, our actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "may," "could," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "will," "would" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by us and our management, are inherently uncertain. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: general economic uncertainty in key global markets and a worsening of global economic conditions or low levels of economic growth; the rate and the pace of economic recovery following economic downturns; global supply chain constraints and interruptions, rising costs of construction-related labor and materials, and increases in costs due to inflation or other factors that may not be fully offset by increases in revenues in our business; risks affecting the luxury, resort, and all-inclusive lodging segments; levels of spending in business, leisure, and group segments, as well as consumer confidence; declines in occupancy and average daily rate; limited visibility with respect to future bookings; loss of key personnel; domestic and international political and geo-political conditions, including political or civil unrest or changes in trade policy; hostilities, or fear of hostilities, including future terrorist attacks, that affect travel; travel-related accidents; natural or man-made disasters, weather and climate-related events, such as earthquakes, tsunamis, tornadoes, hurricanes, droughts, floods, wildfires, oil spills, nuclear incidents, and global outbreaks of pandemics or contagious diseases, or fear of such outbreaks; the pace and consistency of recovery following the COVID-19 pandemic and the long-term effects of the pandemic, additional resurgence, or COVID-19 variants, including with respect to global and regional economic activity, travel limitations or bans, the demand for travel, transient and group business, and levels of consumer confidence; the ability of third-party owners, franchisees, or hospitality venture partners to successfully navigate the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, any additional resurgence, or COVID-19 variants or other pandemics, epidemics or other health crises; our ability to successfully achieve certain levels of operating profits at hotels that have performance tests or guarantees in favor of our third-party owners; the impact of hotel renovations and redevelopments; risks associated with our capital allocation plans, share repurchase program, and dividend payments, including a reduction in, or elimination or suspension of, repurchase activity or dividend payments; the seasonal and cyclical nature of the real estate and hospitality businesses; changes in distribution arrangements, such as through internet travel intermediaries; changes in the tastes and preferences of our customers; relationships with colleagues and labor unions and changes in labor laws; the financial condition of, and our relationships with, third-party property owners, franchisees, and hospitality venture partners; the possible inability of third-party owners, franchisees, or development partners to access the capital necessary to fund current operations or implement our plans for growth; risks associated with potential acquisitions and dispositions and our ability to successfully integrate completed acquisitions with existing operations, including with respect to our acquisition of Apple Leisure Group and Dream Hotel Group and the successful integration of each business; failure to successfully complete proposed transactions (including the failure to satisfy closing conditions or obtain required approvals); our ability to successfully execute on our strategy to expand our management and franchising business while at the same time reducing our real estate asset base within targeted timeframes and at expected values; declines in the value of our real estate assets; unforeseen terminations of our management or franchise agreements; changes in federal, state, local, or foreign tax law; increases in interest rates, wages, and other operating costs; foreign exchange rate fluctuations or currency restructurings; risks associated with the introduction of new brand concepts, including lack of acceptance of new brands or innovation; general volatility of the capital markets and our ability to access such markets; changes in the competitive environment in our industry, including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, industry consolidation, and the markets where we operate; our ability to successfully grow the World of Hyatt loyalty program and Unlimited Vacation Club paid membership program; cyber incidents and information technology failures; outcomes of legal or administrative proceedings; violations of regulations or laws related to our franchising business and licensing businesses and our international operations; and other risks discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, including our annual report on Form 10-K, which filings are available from the SEC. All forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements set forth above. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are made only as of the date of this press release. We do not undertake or assume any obligation to update publicly any of these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information or future events, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230427005901/en/