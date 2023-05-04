Calix%2C+Inc. (NYSE: CALX) announced today that Calix Cloud® now seamlessly integrateswith the National+Information+Solutions+Cooperative (NISC) iVUE® Service billing system. The integration is enabled through the Calix Cloud Subscriber Services Application Programming Interface (API) and evolves a thriving partnership between the two companies. By introducing real-time billing information across Calix Cloud, NISC and Calix have established a single source of truth that benefits the core functions of a broadband business—marketing, support, and operations. The newly enhanced API accelerates time-to-value for cooperative broadband service providers (BSPs) by dramatically simplifying the creation and provisioning of subscriber services. Further, this landmark integration enables BSPs to seamlessly support a growing portfolio of Calix+SmartLife™ managed services so they can deliver differentiated value to their subscribers. By introducing unprecedented simplicity to their customers’ business models, Calix and NISC enable even the smallest BSP to win against any competitor.

“We are proud to expand our partnership with Calix to deliver even greater capabilities and efficiencies for our joint broadband members,” said Dan Wilbanks, president and chief executive officer at NISC. “This integration is a game changer. It empowers our broadband members to provision new managed services quickly and easily and enhances the overall subscriber experience. This is a building block that will enable future collaboration with Calix across marketing, support, and operations.”

Wisconsin-based telecommunications cooperative Norvado is the first joint customer to take advantage of this integration between Calix Cloud and the NISC iVUE Service billing system. Thanks to this integration, Norvado is:

Easily and rapidly provisioning new SmartLife managed services to get subscribers up and running in minutes.

Automating and streamlining previously manual processes thanks to subscriber service information that now flows seamlessly between the NISC iVUE Service billing system and Calix Cloud.

Gaining immediate access to insights and intelligence to ensure an exceptional subscriber experience, thanks to the real-time subscriber billing information in Calix+Support+Cloud (Support Cloud) and Calix+Marketing+Cloud (Marketing Cloud).

NISC and Calix continue to build on the value seen by Norvado and will soon make this transformative functionality available to a broader set of joint customers.

“Working with Calix has enabled us to completely transform our business, moving from a product company to one that truly offers a differentiated experience for our subscribers,” said Chad Young, chief executive officer at Norvado. “Our subscribers have thoroughly embraced our fully managed APEX WIFI service with Protect%3Cb%3EIQ%3C%2Fb%3E® home network security and Experience%3Cb%3EIQ%3C%2Fb%3E® enhanced parental controls, and we’re excited to bring them even more services like connected cameras. The integration announced today by Calix and NISC is critical in helping us launch and drive uptake of additional managed services quickly and efficiently.”

Purpose-built for the broadband industry, Calix Cloud gives BSPs the real-time behavioral data, analytics, automation, and predictive intelligence they need to gain a holistic view of the subscriber experience from the access edge into the subscriber premises. Calix Cloud stores, aggregates, and processes raw subscriber data in the cloud and delivers actionable insights via role-based applications, including Support Cloud, Marketing Cloud, and Calix+Operations+Cloud. By eliminating silos to enable BSPs to unify subscriber data, Calix Cloud gives every BSP function the information and insights they need to ensure an exceptional subscriber experience.

“NISC and Calix share a mission to help members transform their business and the communities they serve,” said Michael Weening, president and chief executive officer at Calix. “The expanding partnership with NISC underscores our joint commitment to helping rural, purpose-minded BSPs seize the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity ahead. With the end-to-end Calix platform and partnership with NISC, we position even the smallest BSPs to take on legacy providers and win. Together we help them simplify their business by ensuring our cloud offering works closely with the NISC iVUE Service billing system. At the same time, we help them seamlessly launch new managed services so they can excite their subscribers—all while growing value for their members, investors, and the communities they serve. This is the beginning of a roadmap to make our joint members incredibly successful.”

About Calix

Calix%2C+Inc. (NYSE: CALX)—Broadband service providers (BSPs) of all sizes leverage the Calix broadband platform and managed services to simplify their businesses, excite their subscribers, and grow their value. The Calix platform and managed services enable our customers to grow their subscriber base, revenue, profitability, and subscriber satisfaction—and ultimately transform the communities they serve. Calix is dedicated to driving continuous improvement in partnership with our growing ecosystem to support the transformation of our BSP customers and their communities.

About NISC

NISC is an information technology organization that develops, implements, and supports software and hardware solutions for our Members. We deliver advanced solutions, services, and support to 945 independent broadband companies, electric cooperatives, and other public power entities. NISC is an industry leader providing information technology solutions, including financials, service, operations, and marketing, as well as many other supporting platforms and business services. With facilities in Mandan, North Dakota; Lake Saint Louis, Missouri; Cedar Rapids, Iowa; and Blacksburg, Virginia, NISC and its subsidiary employ more than 1,300 professionals between the four locations and remotely throughout the United States. Additional information about NISC can be found at www.nisc.coop.

