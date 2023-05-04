GEMZ Corporation's BadgerBloX Subsidiary Reports Large Number of RFQ's and Customer Inquiries

WINTER PARK, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2023 / GEMZ Corporation (OTC PINK:GMZP) announced that the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, BadgerBloX Homes Inc. ("BadgerBloX"), a Wisconsin based manufacturer of shipping container conversions, has received a large number of customer inquiries and Request For Quotes ("RFQ") since it was announced that the Company had entered into the fast growing $56 Billion global shipping container conversion market.

The BadgerBloX team is led by Chris Schrubey, President and Director of BadgerBloX, as the Company ramps up for expansion. With many years of experience across a variety of trade disciplines, the BadgerBloX team came together to form the new entity to tackle the growing demand for affordable and flexible living and workspaces through the conversion of shipping containers, a proven and in demand solution to the affordable living space crisis facing both the United States and the rest of the world.

Stephen Carnes, President and Director of GMZP, expounded upon his decision to acquire and support the BadgerBloX's team's plan for being part of the solution to the living space crisis. Carnes stated, "The lack of affordable housing is a problem for many in the United States as well as ' rel='nofollow' target='_blank'>around the world. Personally, I have had a reoccurring interest in shipping container conversions as living spaces for many years as I have considered affordable options to create vacation rentals, thus it was easy for me to understand the grand vision and future growth potential for BadgerBloX. When Chris (President of BadgerBloX) approached me about taking BadgerBloX public and assisting the Company to grow and expand, I immediately understood the potential and vision. What I didn't realize is just how large the market really was or the pend up demand for this living space solution. Since the announcement, the inquires and requests started rolling in almost immediately."

Chris Schrubey, President and Director of BadgerBlox, stated, "Prior to incorporating BadgerBloX as a stand-alone business entity, myself and other team members spend countless hours researching the market and developing a workable foundation for repurposing shipping containers into practical and affordable living spaces. The BadgerBloX team has a shared vision and years of experience in business, housing, and construction. We feel confident in our approach to product development and meeting consumer needs and demands. I believe we are at the forefront of what is going to continue to be a large demand for affordable living space solutions."

BadgerBloX is the solutions-based answer to the shortage of affordable housing and workspaces through the conversion of shipping containers into high-quality living and workspaces. Located just outside of Green Bay, WI, BadgerBloX offers custom-designed spaces built around each client's vision through the repurposing of supremely durable shipping containers into truly livable space. BadgerBloX custom living solutions offer an entire range of sizes to cater to every need starting on the small end with a simple 20' x 8' container project all the way through multiple linked 40' x 8' containers for maximum square footage.

About GEMZ Corporation and BadgerBlox Homes Inc.

GEMZ Corporation is a publicly traded company which trades under the symbol GMZP. BadgerBlox Homes Inc. is a designer and manufacturing converter of container based living and workspaces. BadgerBloX specializes in affordable, high quality conversion of containers for use as homes, offices, and other imaginative ready to use spaces.

