NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2023 / Northern Trust

"When wealth passes from one generation to another, thoughtful solutions are required to consider sustainable investing in the context of trusts and estate planning." - Steven Fradkin shared his perspective on advising families with sustainable investing objectives at EarthX's E-Capital Summit. We were proud to sponsor this event which brings together business leaders, national policymakers, investors and researchers to discuss opportunities in sustainability. https://bit.ly/41o8HYj

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Northern Trust on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Northern Trust

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/northern-trust

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Northern Trust

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/751721/Northern-Trust-Sponsors-Earth-Xs-E-Capital-Summit



