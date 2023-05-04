NHT Launches Inflation Reduction Act Bootcamps for Housing Finance Agencies and Multifamily Affordable Housing Providers

48 minutes ago
NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2023 / With generous support from the Wells Fargo Foundation, National Housing Trust (NHT) is pleased to support the implementation of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) by launching a new technical assistance program to support housing finance agencies and multifamily affordable housing providers. NHT's 2023 IRA Bootcamps will launch in May and will provide targeted support for state agencies and affordable housing owners/developers on the benefits of climate-resilient and decarbonized housing, how to best access and implement IRA programs, and how to center residents' needs in the process.

The IRA Bootcamps will provide free support and peer learning opportunities for all participants. For housing providers, NHT's Energy Solutions team will help housing providers assess their housing portfolios to identify opportunities for investment opportunities best suited to access IRA funds.

Each cohort includes 10 to 12 virtual sessions from May to December, with optional in-person gatherings in tandem with affordable housing conferences across the country.

Learn more about the program and who is eligible to apply here: https://nationalhousingtrust.org/ira-bootcamps

What is the Inflation Reduction Act?

In August 2022, President Biden signed into law the IRA in response to the impacts of climate change and the increasing need for clean energy. It aims to promote racial equity and environmental justice, ensuring underserved communities no longer bear the brunt of climate change.

The IRA also makes available tax credits and upwards of $25 billion that can be used to support investments in energy efficiency and climate resiliency in affordable housing occupied by low-income households. Both the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and the Department of Energy (DOE) have received funding through the IRA that can be leveraged to support HFAs and affordable housing providers to do this work.

Who is NHT?

National Housing Trust (NHT) creates and preserves affordable homes to provide opportunity, advance racial equity, reduce economic disparities, and strengthen community resilience. Our vision is for all people to have affordable, safe, and sustainable homes that allow them to thrive unburdened by the harmful effects of climate change, racism, and systemic barriers to opportunity.

NHT supports communities throughout the DC area and across the country through grant-funded efforts as well as fee-for-service work, and we advise state and federal agencies on how to design and implement programs to deliver the best possible outcomes for people and the planet. NHT also develops, operates, and manages solar systems for affordable housing owners across the country.

