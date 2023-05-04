NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2023 / Entergy Corporation

Entergy's 2022 Integrated Report focuses on a number of key sustainability and ESG initiatives, including our business strategy. Read on for an overview of Entergy's approach to sustainability and view our full report at integratedreport.entergy.com .

Entergy is committed to net-zero emissions by 2050. Our path to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 is defined by technology. In our 2022 Climate Report , we announced a new carbon-free energy capacity goal and broadened the boundary of our emission rate-based interim goal to include purchased power.



Milestones - Entergy expects to reach these interim goals on our path to net- zero emissions:

Carbon-free energy capacity of 50% by 2030. Includes all nuclear and renewable capacity, both owned and purchased. Additional capacity is provided by some accompanying battery storage paired with renewables.

Carbon dioxide emission rate reduction of 50% by 2030. Includes all generation, owned and purchased. 2000 base year.

Increasing renewables. Our plan to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 could involve as much as 15 to 17 GW of renewable capacity by 2031.



Entergy's transition to cleaner generation resources is already resulting in better air quality for our communities. At the end of 2022, our carbon dioxide emission rate was 31% lower than in 2000. Our absolute emissions were 19% lower than in 2000. Details on our other emissions reductions are provided on page 31.



We also serve as a thought leader in our industry, advancing constructive discussions to understand the risks associated with changing environmental conditions. And we're partnering with regulators and key stakeholders on policy and technology options that address the physical risks of climate change.



Entergy is working in other ways to ensure our environment is protected and our communities thrive. Our energy and environmental justice working group is comprised of employees who work together to examine our business practices and find ways to better minimize potential adverse effects of our operations and activities on local historically disadvantaged communities. As we diversify our generation portfolio with cleaner resources, we are engaging in constructive conversations with our communities.



