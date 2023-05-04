Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (the “Company”) (NYSE: WMC) today announced that it will release financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 after the market closes on Thursday, May 4, 2023. The Company will host a corresponding conference call with a live webcast on Friday, May 5, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time/9:00 a.m. Pacific Time, to discuss those results.

Individuals interested in participating in the conference call may do so by dialing (866) 235-9914 from the United States, or (412) 902-4115 from outside the United States and referencing “Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation.” Those interested in listening to the conference call live via the Internet may do so by visiting the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.westernassetmcc.com.

The Company is enabling investors to pre-register for the earnings conference call so that they can expedite their entry into the call and avoid the need to wait for a live operator. In order to pre-register for the call, investors can visit https%3A%2F%2Fdpregister.com%2Fsreg%2F10178678%2Ff95724dfb2 and enter in their contact information. Investors will then be issued a personalized phone number and pin to dial into the live conference call. Individuals can pre-register any time prior to the start of the conference call on May 5, 2023.

A telephone replay will be available through May 12, 2023 by dialing (877) 344-7529 from the United States, or (412) 317-0088 from outside the United States, and entering conference ID 8358648. A webcast replay will be available for 90 days.

ABOUT WESTERN ASSET MORTGAGE CAPITAL CORPORATION

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is a real estate investment trust that invests in, acquires and manages a diverse portfolio of assets, with a focus on residential real estate related investments, including non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency RMBS and other related investments. The Company’s investment strategy may change, subject to the Company’s stated investment guidelines, and is based on its manager Western Asset Management Company, LLC's perspective of which mix of portfolio assets it believes provide the Company with the best risk-reward opportunities at any given time. The Company is externally managed and advised by Western Asset Management Company, LLC, an investment advisor registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Franklin Resources, Inc. Please visit the Company’s website at www.westernassetmcc.com.

