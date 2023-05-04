bluebird bio Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings Date and Upcoming Investor Events

1 hours ago
%3Cb%3Ebluebird+bio%2C+Inc%3C%2Fb%3E. (Nasdaq: BLUE) today announced that the Company’s first quarter financial results, including commercial, regulatory and operational updates, will be released pre-market on Tuesday, May 9.

In addition, members of the management team will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • BofA Securities 2023 Health Care Conference, Thursday, May 11, at 8:15 a.m. PT at the Encore Hotel, Las Vegas, NV
  • Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Global Healthcare Conference, Monday, June 12, at 4:40 p.m. PT at the Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach Resort & Club, Dana Point, CA

To access the live webcasts of bluebird bio’s presentations, please visit the “Events & Presentations” page within the Investors & Media section of the bluebird bio website at http%3A%2F%2Finvestor.bluebirdbio.com. Replays of the webcasts will be available on the bluebird bio website for 90 days following the events.

About bluebird bio, Inc.
bluebird bio is pursuing curative gene therapies to give patients and their families more bluebird days.

With a dedicated focus on severe genetic diseases, bluebird has industry-leading programs for sickle cell disease, β-thalassemia and cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy and is advancing research to apply new technologies to these and other diseases. We custom design each of our therapies to address the underlying cause of disease and have developed in-depth and effective analytical methods to understand the safety of our lentiviral vector technologies and drive the field of gene therapy forward.

Founded in 2010, bluebird has the largest and deepest ex-vivo gene therapy data set in the world—setting the standard for the industry. Today, bluebird continues to forge new paths, combining our real-world experience with a deep commitment to patient communities and a people-centric culture that attracts and grows a diverse flock of dedicated birds.

For more information, visit bluebirdbio.com or follow us on social media at @bluebirdbio, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

bluebird bio is a trademark of bluebird bio, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230427005911/en/

