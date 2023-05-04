Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (Nasdaq: REYN) today announced that its Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per common share. Shareholders of record on May 17, 2023 will receive the cash dividend on May 31, 2023.

Reynolds Consumer Products is a leading provider of household products that simplify daily life so consumers can enjoy what matters most. With a presence in 95% of households across the United States, Reynolds Consumer Products manufactures and sells products that people use in their homes across three broad categories: cooking, waste and storage, and disposable tableware. Iconic brands include Reynolds Wrap® aluminum foil and Hefty® trash bags, as well as dedicated store brands which are strategically important to retail customers. Overall, Reynolds Consumer Products holds the No. 1 or No. 2 U.S. market share position in the majority of product categories it serves. For more information, visit https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.reynoldsconsumerproducts.com%2F.

