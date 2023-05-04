Veracyte%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: VCYT) today announced that five abstracts providing new molecular insights into prostate and other cancers will be presented at the 2023 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, taking place in Chicago and online June 2-6. Three of the accepted abstracts leverage Veracyte’s Decipher GRID (Genomic Resource for Intelligent Discovery) database to explore potential opportunities for further personalizing treatment for patients with prostate cancer.

“At Veracyte, we are committed to partnering with the scientific community to uncover new insights that may ultimately help further transform cancer care for patients,” said Marc Stapley, Veracyte’s chief executive officer. “We particularly look forward to study findings being presented at ASCO that leverage our Decipher GRID database to explore differences in how patients with prostate cancer might respond to particular treatments based on their genomic profiles, and that demonstrate our deep scientific capabilities in immuno-oncology.”

The following abstracts will be presented at the 2023 ASCO Annual Meeting:

Title: Longitudinal transcriptome profiling of localized hormone-sensitive tumors in treatment-naïve ENACT patients with prostate cancer with and without enzalutamide (ENZA)

Presenter: Ashley Ross, M.D., Ph.D., Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine

Abstract #: 5026

Format: Poster

Date/Time: June 3, 2023, 8:00-11:00 a.m. CT

Location: McCormick Place, Hall A (Poster #120)

Title: Basal-luminal subtyping of localized high-risk prostate cancer and benefit of adding docetaxel to definitive radiotherapy with androgen suppression in the NRG Oncology/RTOG 0521 phase III trial

Presenter: Ryan Phillips, M.D., Ph.D., Mayo Clinic

Abstract #: 5094

Format: Poster

Date/Time: June 3, 2023, 8:00-11:00 a.m. CT

Location: McCormick Place, Hall A (Poster #188)

Title: Transcriptomic heterogeneity of metastatic disease timing within metastatic castration-sensitive prostate cancer

First Author: Philip Sutera, M.D., Johns Hopkins University

Abstract #: e17083

Format: Publication Only

Title: Biology and performance of pre- and post-pembrolizumab (Pembro) vesical imaging–reporting and data system (VI-RADS) to predict the pathological response in muscle-invasive urothelial bladder cancer (MIBC): Full data analysis from a clinical trials pipeline

Presenter: Andrea Necchi, M.D., Vita-Salute San Raffaele University

Abstract #: 4591

Format: Poster

Date/Time: June 3, 2023, 8:00-11:00 a.m. CT

Location: McCormick Place, Hall A (Poster #83)

Title: FOLFOXIRI plus bevacizumab and atezolizumab as upfront treatment of unresectable metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC): Updated and overall survival results of the phase II randomized AtezoTRIBE study.

Presenter: Carlotta Antoniotti, M.D., Ph.D., Department of Translational Research and New Technologies in Medicine and Surgery, University of Pisa & Unit of Medical Oncology 2, Azienda Ospedaliero-Universitaria Pisana

Abstract #: 3500

Format: Oral Presentation

Date/Time: June 4, 2023, 8:00 a.m. CT

Location: McCormick Place, Hall D2

About Veracyte

Veracyte (Nasdaq: VCYT) is a global diagnostics company whose vision is to transform cancer care for patients all over the world. We empower clinicians with the high-value insights they need to guide and assure patients at pivotal moments in the race to diagnose and treat cancer. Our high-performing tests enable clinicians to make more confident diagnostic, prognostic, and treatment decisions for some of the most challenging diseases such as thyroid, prostate, breast, bladder and lung cancers, as well as interstitial lung diseases. We help patients avoid unnecessary procedures and speed time to diagnosis and appropriate treatment. In addition to making our tests available in the U.S. through our central laboratories, we also aim to deliver our tests to patients worldwide through a distributed model to laboratories that can perform them locally. Veracyte is based in South San Francisco, California. For more information, please visit www.veracyte.com and follow the company on Twitter (@veracyte).

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to our statements related to our plans, objectives, expectations (financial and otherwise) or intentions with respect to our clinical tests in and outside of the United States. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: “appears,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “expect,” “believe,” “should,” “may,” “will,” “positioned,” “designed” and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, that the Decipher GRID may further identify opportunities for personalizing treatment for patients with prostate cancer. Additional factors that may impact these forward-looking statements can be found under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 22, 2023, and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed for the three months ended December 31, 2022. Copies of these documents, when available, may be found in the Investors section of our website at investor.veracyte.com. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and, except as required by law, we specifically disclaim any obligation to update these forward-looking statements or reasons why actual results might differ, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Veracyte, the Veracyte logo, Decipher, Immunosign and Brightplex are registered trademarks of Veracyte, Inc. and its subsidiaries in the U.S. and selected countries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230427005937/en/