SAN DIEGO, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telesis Bio ( TBIO), a leader in automated multi-omic and synthetic biology solutions, today announced that it will release its first quarter 2023 financial results on Thursday, May 11, 2023, after the market closes. In conjunction with the release, management will host a conference call on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results and recent corporate highlights.



The press release and live audio webcast can be accessed via the Investor section of Telesis Bio’s website at https://ir.telesisbio.com/. The conference call can be accessed by registering at this link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIf9b7641fab2948fca7b1ec1d400ceec4. Please log in approximately 5 to 10 minutes before the event to ensure a timely connection. Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive the dial-in number along with a unique PIN number that can be used to access the call. A replay of the conference call webcast will be available shortly after the live event and archived on the Investors section of the Telesis Bio website for at least 30 days.

About Telesis Bio

Telesis Bio is empowering scientists with the ability to create novel, synthetic biology-enabled solutions for many of humanity’s greatest challenges. As inventors of the industry-standard Gibson Assembly® method and the first commercial automated benchtop DNA and mRNA synthesis system, Telesis Bio is enabling rapid, accurate and reproducible writing of DNA and mRNA for numerous downstream markets. The award-winning BioXp® system consolidates, automates, and optimizes the entire synthesis, cloning and amplification workflow. As a result, it delivers virtually error-free synthesis of DNA and RNA at scale within days and hours instead of weeks or months. Scientists around the world are using the technology in their own laboratories to accelerate the design-build-test paradigm for novel, high-value products for precision medicine, biologics drug discovery, vaccine and therapeutic development, genome editing, and cell and gene therapy. Telesis Bio is a public company based in San Diego. For more information, visit www.telesisbio.com.

