Beazer Homes Wins 2023 Top Workplaces Culture Excellence Awards

1 hours ago
Beazer Homes announced today that it has earned 2023 Top Workplaces Culture Excellence recognition for Leadership, Purpose and Values, Compensation and Benefits, Work-Life Flexibility and Innovation.

View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230427005747/en/

Issued by Energage, the research company with more than 16 years of experience surveying over 27 million employees at 70,000 organizations, Top Workplaces awards are based solely on employee feedback. Top Workplaces Culture Excellence awards celebrate organizations that excel in specific areas of workplace culture.

Leadership

The Top Workplaces for Leadership award celebrates organizational leaders who inspire confidence in employees and the company direction. They listen to what matters most to employees and use that insight in decision making.

I really enjoy our Town Halls and appreciate the company updates coming directly from the CEO. Our division town halls have also provided our division with an opportunity to check in with each other and discuss division, department and company goals.

-Anonymous comment in Beazer’s 2022 engagement survey

Purpose & Values

The Top Workplaces for Purpose & Values award celebrates organizations that have successfully communicated the company mission and integrated those aspirations into the culture.

I feel as though the Company has made significant improvement in its culture by developing a clear vision that is consistent with our shared values.

-Anonymous comment in Beazer’s 2022 engagement survey

Compensation & Benefits

The Top Workplaces for Compensation & Benefits award celebrates organizations that provide packages employees believe are fair for the work being done and compared to others in the industry.

Beazer clearly values employees. We've seen a lot of great benefits added, and a push to enable and encourage employees to utilize them.

-Anonymous comment in Beazer’s 2022 engagement survey

Work-Life Flexibility

The Top Workplaces for Work-Life Flexibility award recognizes organizations that have built a culture that enables employees to meet the demands of their personal lives while maintaining high performance.

I'm also impressed by how much importance is placed in work-life balance, as well as the flexibility and encouragement by leaders to take time off as needed. I've not had the pleasure of being part of such a great culture in my career, and I'm grateful to be here.

-Anonymous comment in Beazer’s 2022 engagement survey

Innovation

The Top Workplaces for Innovation award recognizes organizations that have created a culture where new ideas are encouraged, which helps employees to reach their full potential and benefits performance.

I think we genuinely care about our customers and employees’ experiences. We have excellent systems to help in doing our jobs, and have even better solutions in the works. Our innovation with regard to energy efficiency and building techniques are second to none! I truly enjoy the people I work with!

-Anonymous comment in Beazer’s 2022 engagement survey

Top Workplaces awards are based on a research-backed, 24-item employee engagement survey.

“Top Workplaces is a beacon of light for organizations as well as a sign of resiliency and impressive performance,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business.”

Headquartered in Atlanta, Beazer Homes (NYSE: BZH) is one of the country’s largest homebuilders. Every Beazer home is designed and built to provide Surprising Performance, giving you more quality and more comfort from the moment you move in – saving you money every month. With Beazer's Choice Plans™, you can personalize your primary living areas – giving you a choice of how you want to live in the home, at no additional cost. And unlike most national homebuilders, we empower our customers to shop and compare loan options. Our Mortgage Choice program gives you the resources to easily compare multiple loan offers and choose the best lender and loan offer for you, saving thousands over the life of your loan.

We build our homes in Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Maryland, Nevada, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia. For more information, visit beazer.com, or check out Beazer on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230427005747/en/

