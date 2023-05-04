%3Cb%3EAmprius+Technologies%2C+Inc.%3C%2Fb%3E ("Amprius") (NYSE: AMPX), a leader in next-generation lithium-ion batteries with its Silicon Anode Platform, has appointed Kathleen Bayless as an independent director on its Board of Directors, effective April 25, 2023. Ms. Bayless will serve as the Chair of the Company’s Audit Committee.

Kathleen Bayless is an accomplished executive with more than 25 years of experience leading technology-focused public companies. Prior to her retirement in 2015, she served as the Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of Synaptics Incorporated, a leader in human interface semiconductor technology.

“On behalf of the entire leadership team at Amprius, I would like to welcome Kathy to our Board of Directors,” said Donald Dixon, Chairman of the Board. “Kathy is a seasoned executive and board member who is well-versed in the various challenges and opportunities in our marketplace. We are fortunate to be bringing on someone of Kathy’s caliber to the Board and look forward to benefitting from her unique perspective and leadership as our new Audit Committee Chair.”

“Amprius is driving the electric mobility sector forward with its commercially available silicon anode technology,” said Ms. Bayless. “As demand for Amprius batteries’ exceptional power and efficiency grows, so will our push for expanded production capacity. I look forward to leveraging my background to help Amprius continue to scale its infrastructure and capitalize on the exciting growth opportunity ahead.”

Previously, Ms. Bayless was Chief Financial Officer and Secretary at Komag Incorporated, a leading supplier of thin-film disks to the hard disk drive industry, where she also held other financial leadership positions during her tenure. She previously worked with the public accounting firm Ernst & Young as well.

Ms. Bayless currently serves on the board of directors of Veeco Instruments, a publicly traded semiconductor equipment manufacturer, and Ballard Power Systems, a publicly traded manufacturer of PEM fuel cells. Ms. Bayless is currently the Chair of the Audit Committee at Veeco Instruments. She holds a B.S. in Accounting and Finance from the California State University, Fresno.

For additional details, please reference the Form 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on April 27, 2023, which can also be found in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website.

About Amprius Technologies, Inc.

Amprius Technologies, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of high-energy and high-power lithium-ion batteries producing the industry’s highest known energy density cells. The Company’s corporate headquarters is in Fremont, California where it maintains an R&D lab and a pilot manufacturing facility for the fabrication of silicon anodes and cells. To serve significant customer demand for its high-performance silicon anode lithium-ion batteries, Amprius recently entered into a lease agreement for an approximately 774,000 square foot facility in Brighton, Colorado that initially provides a potential of up to 5 gigawatt-hours (GWh) manufacturing capacity.

Amprius’ commercially available batteries deliver up to 450 Wh/kg and 1,150 Wh/L, the industry’s highest known energy density cells available on the market today. Based on Amprius’ current level of battery performance and pilot production, the Company will be able to use its proprietary anode technology to deliver battery cells that contain energy density levels that approach 2x the performance of current commercially available graphite cells. For additional information, please visit amprius.com. Also, see the Company’s LinkedIn and Twitter pages.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, each as amended, including Amprius’ expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek” or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the ability of Amprius to scale its infrastructure and expand its manufacturing capacity, and the performance of Amprius’ batteries. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of Amprius’ management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied upon by any investors as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond Amprius’ control. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including risks related to Amprius’ ability to commercially produce its high performing batteries; delays in construction and operation of production facilities; risks related to the rollout of Amprius’ business and the timing of expected business milestones; Amprius’ liquidity position; and changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political and legal conditions. For more information on these risks and uncertainties that may impact the operations and projections discussed herein can be found in the “Risk Factors” section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 30, 2023, and other documents we filed from time to time with the SEC, all of which are available on the SEC’s website at %3Ci%3Ewww.sec.gov%3C%2Fi%3E. If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that Amprius does not presently know or that Amprius currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect Amprius’ expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Amprius’ assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Amprius specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230427005963/en/