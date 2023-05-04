Coursera, Inc. (NYSE: COUR) today announced that its Board of Directors approved a share repurchase program with authorization to purchase up to $95 million of the Company’s common stock. The share repurchase program is designed to reduce the impact of share dilution from one-time employee stock issuances granted in 2022 to attract, retain, and motivate key talent.

“Our capital allocation priorities remain firmly focused on our long-term growth opportunities. We believe this share repurchase reflects the Board’s and Management’s confidence in our business, as well as the value we place on shareholder equity,” said Coursera CFO Ken Hahn. “We believe the strength of our balance sheet is a considerable asset that provides us the strategic flexibility, optionality, and resilience to invest in our platform to be a leader in the transformation of higher education.”

The authorization amount was formulated to offset dilution above a benchmarked gross dilution rate of companies in their first year after an initial public offering based on market analysis performed by an independent third party advisor. The authorization to repurchase will be executed consistent with Coursera's capital allocation strategy, which will continue to prioritize long-term growth while demonstrating scale and leverage over time. The Company may repurchase shares of common stock from time to time through open market purchases, in privately negotiated transactions, or by other means, including through the use of trading plans intended to qualify under Rule 10b5-1 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, in accordance with applicable securities laws and other restrictions. The timing and total amount of stock repurchases will depend upon business, economic and market conditions, corporate, legal and regulatory requirements, prevailing stock prices, trading volume, and other considerations. The share repurchase program may be suspended or discontinued at any time, and does not obligate the Company to acquire any amount of common stock. The Company expects to utilize its existing cash and cash equivalents to fund repurchases under the share repurchase program.

Disclosure Information

Disclosure Information

About Coursera

Coursera was launched in 2012 by two Stanford Computer Science professors, Andrew Ng and Daphne Koller, with a mission to provide universal access to world-class learning. It is now one of the largest online learning platforms in the world, with 124 million registered learners as of March 31, 2023. Coursera partners with over 300 leading university and industry partners to offer a broad catalog of content and credentials, including courses, Specializations, Professional Certificates, Guided Projects, and bachelor’s and master’s degrees. Institutions around the world use Coursera to upskill and reskill their employees, citizens, and students in fields such as data science, technology, and business. Coursera became a Delaware public benefit corporation and a B Corp in February 2021.

Special Note on Forward-Looking Statements

Special Note on Forward-Looking Statements

