SAN RAMON, Calif., April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CooperCompanies (: COO) today announced it will report second quarter 2023 financial results on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at 4:15 PM ET. Following the release, the Company will host a conference call at 5:00 PM ET to discuss the results and current corporate developments. The dial-in number for the call is 800-715-9871 and the conference ID is 7116518. A simultaneous audio webcast can be accessed on CooperCompanies’ investor relations website at http://investor.coopercos.com. A replay of the event will be available on the same webpage following its conclusion.

About CooperCompanies
CooperCompanies ("Cooper") is a global medical device company publicly traded on the (: COO). Cooper operates through two business units, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. CooperVision brings a refreshing perspective on vision care with a commitment to developing a wide range of high-quality products for contact lens wearers and providing focused practitioner support. CooperSurgical is committed to advancing the health of women, babies and families with its diversified portfolio of products and services focusing on medical devices and fertility & genomics. Headquartered in San Ramon, CA, Cooper has a workforce of more than 14,000 with products sold in over 100 countries. For more information, please visit www.coopercos.com.

Contact:
Kim Duncan
Vice President, Investor Relations and Risk Management
925-460-3663
[email protected]

