SAN RAMON, Calif., April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CooperCompanies (: COO) today announced it will report second quarter 2023 financial results on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at 4:15 PM ET. Following the release, the Company will host a conference call at 5:00 PM ET to discuss the results and current corporate developments. The dial-in number for the call is 800-715-9871 and the conference ID is 7116518. A simultaneous audio webcast can be accessed on CooperCompanies’ investor relations website at http://investor.coopercos.com. A replay of the event will be available on the same webpage following its conclusion.

About CooperCompanies

