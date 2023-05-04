Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), announced today that its board of directors has declared a common stock dividend of $0.20 per share for the second quarter of 2023. The second-quarter 2023 common stock dividend is payable on June 28, 2023 to shareholders of record as of May 26, 2023.

Voya also announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $13.3750 per share on the company’s Series B 5.35% fixed-rate reset non-cumulative preferred stock (the “Series B Preferred Stock”), equivalent to $0.334375 per depositary share, each of which represents a 1/40th ownership interest in a share of Series B Preferred Stock. The second-quarter 2023 Series B preferred stock dividend is payable on June 15, 2023 to shareholders of record as of May 26, 2023.

About Voya Financial®

