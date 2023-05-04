AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE: MITT) (the “Company”) announced today that it will release first quarter 2023 financial results prior to market open on Friday, May 5, 2023. The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results on Friday, May 5, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

To participate in the call by telephone, please dial (800) 225-9448 at least five minutes prior to the start time. International callers should dial (203) 518-9708. The Conference ID is MITTQ123. To listen to the live webcast of the conference call, please go to https%3A%2F%2Fevent.on24.com%2Fwcc%2Fr%2F4212104%2FB0A285FDF80AFA59FA86FB8747BC983D and register using the same Conference ID.

A presentation will accompany the conference call and will be available prior to the call on the Company’s website, www.agmit.com, under “Presentations” in the “Investor Relations” section.

For those unable to listen to the live call, an audio replay will be available on May 5, 2023 through 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on June 5, 2023. To access the replay, please go to the Company’s website at www.agmit.com.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. is a residential mortgage REIT with a focus on investing in a diversified risk-adjusted portfolio of residential mortgage-related assets in the U.S. mortgage market. AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. is externally managed and advised by AG REIT Management, LLC, a subsidiary of Angelo, Gordon & Co., L.P., a leading privately-held alternative investment firm focusing on credit and real estate strategies.

Additional information can be found on the Company’s website at www.agmit.com.

About Angelo, Gordon & Co., L.P.

Angelo, Gordon & Co., L.P. (“Angelo Gordon”) is a privately-held alternative investment firm founded in November 1988. The firm currently manages approximately $53 billion with a primary focus on credit and real estate strategies. Angelo Gordon has over 650 employees, including more than 200 investment professionals, and is headquartered in New York, with associated offices elsewhere in the U.S., Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.angelogordon.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230427005955/en/