TORONTO, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celestica Inc. (, TSX: CLS), a leader in design, manufacturing and supply chain solutions for the world’s most innovative companies, today announced, in accordance with the requirements of the Toronto Stock Exchange, that the nominees listed in its management information circular were elected as directors of the company at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held earlier today.

On a vote by ballot, each of the following ten nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of Celestica:

NomineeVotes For% Votes ForVotes Withheld% Votes Withheld
Robert A. Cascella530,849,82998.06%10,482,4611.94%
Deepak Chopra532,921,27498.45%8,411,0161.55%
Françoise Colpron535,237,88098.87%6,094,4101.13%
Daniel P. DiMaggio532,825,36998.43%8,506,9211.57%
Jill Kale535,248,02498.88%6,084,2661.12%
Laurette T. Koellner529,179,61197.76%12,152,6792.24%
Robert A. Mionis533,818,75598.61%7,513,5351.39%
Luis A. Müller534,987,33398.83%6,344,9571.17%
Tawfiq Popatia532,561,88198.38%8,770,4091.62%
Michael M. Wilson532,800,08198.42%8,532,2091.58%

About Celestica

Celestica enables the world's best brands. Through our recognized customer-centric approach, we partner with leading companies in Aerospace and Defense, Communications, Enterprise, HealthTech, Industrial, and Capital Equipment to deliver solutions for their most complex challenges. As a leader in design, manufacturing, hardware platform and supply chain solutions, Celestica brings global expertise and insight at every stage of product development - from the drawing board to full-scale production and after-market services. With talented teams across North America, Europe and Asia, we imagine, develop and deliver a better future with our customers. For more information on Celestica, visit www.celestica.com. Our securities filings can be accessed at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov.

Contacts:
Celestica Global Communications
(416) 448-2200
[email protected]
Celestica Investor Relations
(416) 448-2211
[email protected]
