Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE: INVH) (“Invitation Homes” or the “Company”) announced today that Moody’s Investors Service (“Moody’s”) revised its rating outlook for the Company from ‘Stable’ to ‘Positive’ and affirmed all of the Company’s ratings, including the Baa3 senior unsecured rating.

In its public announcement on the matter, Moody’s emphasized the Company’s “scale as a leading single-family home (SFR) owner/operator with a strengthened balance sheet with improved leverage metrics and a flexible capital structure” and that the Company "maintains good liquidity and access to capital to meet its near-term debt obligations, which are manageable including extension options.” Moody’s also noted that the Company’s “large portfolio is spread across sought after residential neighborhoods, located predominantly in thriving Sun Belt markets with attractive demand drivers and high-growth potential” and that the Company’s “operating performance has proven resilient over the past several years, supported by the structural and secular trends that are constructive for the broader US housing rental market.”

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, an S&P500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230427005972/en/