SINGAPORE, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JOYY Inc. ( YY) (“JOYY” or the “Company,” formerly known as YY Inc.), a global technology company, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 27, 2023, Eastern Time. The annual report can be accessed on the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.joyy.com.



The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to the Company’s Investor Relations Department at [email protected].

About JOYY Inc.

JOYY is a leading global technology company with a mission to enrich lives through technology. JOYY currently operates several social products, including Bigo Live for live streaming, Likee for short-form videos, Hago for multiplayer social networking, an instant messaging product, and others. The Company has created a highly engaging and vibrant user community for users across the globe. JOYY’s ADSs have been listed on the NASDAQ since November 2012.

