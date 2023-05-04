Crescent Energy Company (NYSE: CRGY) today announced plans to host a conference call and webcast at 10 a.m. CT, on Thursday, May 11, 2023 to discuss its first quarter 2023 financial and operating results. The Company plans to release results after market close on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. The release and supplemental slides will be available on the company’s website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.crescentenergyco.com.

Conference Call Information

Time: 10 a.m. CT (11 a.m. ET)

Date: Thursday, May 11, 2023

Conference Dial-In: 877-407-0989 / 201-389-0921 (Domestic / International)

Webcast Link: https%3A%2F%2Fir.crescentenergyco.com%2Fevents-presentations%2F

A webcast replay will be available on the website following the call.

About Crescent Energy

Crescent is a well-capitalized, U.S. independent energy company with a portfolio of low-decline assets in proven regions across the lower 48 states that generate substantial cash flow supported by a predictable base of production. Crescent’s core leadership team is a group of experienced investment, financial and industry professionals who continue to execute on the strategy management has employed since 2011. The Company’s mission is to invest in energy assets and deliver better returns through strong operations and stewardship. For additional information, please visit www.crescentenergyco.com.

