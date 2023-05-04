Boys & Girls Clubs of Delaware, Navient to host May 6 college planning conference

WILMINGTON, Del., April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Boys & Girls Club of Delaware, a seasoned leader in youth development, and Navient ( NAVI), a leader in technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions, are hosting a college planning conference to help young people and their families access career and college planning resources.

The event will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 6, at the Greater Dover Boys & Girls Club, 1683 New Burton Rd, Dover, DE 19904.

The free event, which is open to the public, will provide families and their students with information they need to successfully prepare and pay for college. Informational seminars covering topics including financial aid and scholarships, and helping teens thrive toward their education and careers will also be held during the event. At this conference, five parents/guardians will be recognized by receiving Parental Recognition Awards.

During the event, teens and families will have access to regional colleges and universities in the area. In addition to snacks, prizes, and music, college scholarships will be provided.

"Boys & Girls Clubs of Delaware, in partnership with the Navient Community Fund, Parents & Guardians College Planning Conference, Girls Inc. of Delaware and Holmes Smith Consulting Services, is thankful for the opportunity to host another College Planning Conference for our members and their families," said John Wellons, president and CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Delaware. "The conference will provide important information and guidance to support members and their goals for a college education.”

“The value of attending this conference is the chance for teens and parents to meet with representatives from colleges and universities – right here in their community,” said Delaware Auditor of Accounts Lydia York, who will be speaking to attendees at the college fair.

“We’re proud to support the Boys & Girls Clubs of Delaware in their mission to actively foster equity and inclusion by ensuring that success is within reach for every young person,” said Mike Smith, Navient’s chief human resources officer and a member of the board of directors of Boys & Girls Clubs of Delaware.

Navient research shows that young people who have clear career goals and caring mentors are much more likely to graduate from college. Research also shows that when young adults complete postsecondary education, they have distinctly stronger financial health, regardless of environmental factors that could have prohibited their success. Boys & Girls Clubs of America and Navient are partnering to further empower young people to explore career interests and plan for college through new digital programs available to all Boys & Girls Clubs across the country.

About Navient
Navient ( NAVI) provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions that simplify complex programs and help millions of people achieve success. Our customer-focused, data-driven services deliver exceptional results for clients in education, healthcare and government. Learn more at Navient.com.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of Delaware:
Boys & Girls Clubs of Delaware is part of a nationwide movement whose mission is to inspire and enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to realize their full potential as productive, responsible, and caring citizens.

Contact:
Navient Media:
Paul Hartwick, 302-283-4026, [email protected]
Matt Ford, 302-283-4010, [email protected]

Boys and Girls Clubs of Delaware Media:
Madeline Milligan, 302-658-1870, [email protected]

© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.