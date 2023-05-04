Today Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) announced it has been named a Challenger in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Analytics and BI Platforms. According to Gartner1 , “Analytics and business intelligence (ABI) platforms enable less technical users, including business people, to model, analyze, explore, share and manage data, and collaborate and share findings, enabled by IT and augmented by artificial intelligence (AI).”

Named a Challenger in this year’s Gartner Magic Quadrant for ABI Platforms 1, Domo received the highest product score for the Data Scientist Use Case in the Critical Capabilities for Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms report.2

“We’ve created our data experience platform to work for everyone, and we feel being recognized as a Challenger by Gartner is reflective of our success in empowering the span of sophisticated data scientists to novice data users and everyone in between,” said Josh James, founder and CEO, Domo. “We’re proud to stand out for enabling the security and governance controls IT needs alongside the speed and visibility that helps people take smart action so they get more business impact out of their data.”

Through Gartner Peer InsightsTM, Domo customers give Domo an overall rating of 4.4 out of 5, based on 87 reviews in the Analytics+and+Business+Intelligence+Platform category over the last 12 months, as of April 20th , 2023. In October 2022, Domo was recognized as a %26ldquo%3BCustomers%26rsquo%3B+Choice%26rdquo%3B in the Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer report3 for Analytics and Business Intelligence (BI) Platforms.

Recent Gartner Peer Insights reviews commented:

"Easy for non technical users to navigate. Complex enough to provide some powerful insights from many different data sources." - Sr+Business+Analyst+at+30B%2B+USD+Firm

"Domo is essential for our extensive data usage; without it, we can't make intelligent use of our data. We were able to make effective strategic decisions in real-time as a result of its predictive insights. It unifies all of our data from different sources into a single, unified view so that we can all see the same accurate and changing data.” - Senior+Software+Engineer+at+250-550M+USD+Firm

"Domo's data integration abilities both within and without the platform is huge when it comes to working with the tech stack at any company I've worked at over the last decade. The way they partner with clients to provide solutions outside of their traditional out-of-the-box offerings is also bar none. From hosting Demos to unlocking features for free trial periods to recommending solutions providers, there isn't a use case I've come across for which Domo doesn't have a resolution." - Director+of+Reporting+and+Analytics+at+%26lt%3B50M+USD+Firm

“I find Domo interface to be very intuitive and user-friendly thus making it easy to navigate. It is simple to build powerful data apps that streamlines and automates all our tasks, projects and workflows. It is simple to build insightful and interactive reports and dashboards using Domo. This tool helps me to build data visualizations that helps me to interpret and understand all our organization data. It is easy to prepare and analyze data with Domo.” - Project+Coordinator+at+3B-10B+USD+Firm

For a complimentary copy of the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Analytics and BI Platforms, visit here. To learn more about how Domo puts data to work for everyone so they can multiply their impact on the business, visit www.domo.com.

Gartner Disclaimers:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, Magic Quadrant and PEER INSIGHTS are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

