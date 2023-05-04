Granite ( NYSE:GVA, Financial) has been awarded an approximately $34 million contract by the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) to rehabilitate a 25-mile section of the median on Interstate 40 outside of Barstow, California. The project will be funded by Caltrans and the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) and is expected to be included in Granite’s second quarter CAP.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230427005037/en/

Granite’s work will enhance the safety of motorists by filling in the median and flattening the slopes adjacent to the roadway to create a recovery area for vehicles that leave the highway. The recovery area reduces the likelihood that a car will roll in an accident, reducing the risk of severe injury. This project is the sixth and final segment of median fill jobs along I-40. Granite previously completed segments one and three and is currently working on segment five. (Photo: Business Wire)

Granite’s work will enhance the safety of motorists by filling in the median and flattening the slopes adjacent to the roadway to create a recovery area for vehicles that leave the highway. The recovery area reduces the likelihood that a car will roll in an accident, reducing the risk of severe injury. This project is the sixth and final segment of median fill jobs along I-40. Granite previously completed segments one and three and is currently working on segment five.

“Being trusted with a project like this, which will protect the lives of travelers, is why we show up to work every day,” said Granite Vice President of Regional Operations, Bill Moore. “This project also deepens our long-standing relationship with Caltrans District 8 and the surrounding communities.”

The project is planned to begin in June 2023 and is expected to be completed in June 2024.

About Granite

Granite is America’s Infrastructure Company™. Incorporated since 1922, Granite ( NYSE:GVA, Financial) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite civil construction provider. Granite’s Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the Company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit the Granite website, graniteconstruction.com, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230427005037/en/