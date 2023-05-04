TORONTO and MINNEAPOLIS, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (:CDAY) (TSX:CDAY), a global leader in human capital management (HCM) technology, announced today that David Ossip, Chair and Co-Chief Executive Officer, will present at the following investor conferences:



The J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference at the Westin Copley Place in Boston, Massachusetts on Monday, May 22, 2023. The presentation will commence at approximately 8:40 a.m. Eastern Time.

The Baird Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference at the InterContinental New York Barclay in New York City on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. The presentation will commence at approximately 11:25 a.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast and replay of the presentations will be available through the Ceridian Investor Relations website. Management will also be available for one-on-one and small group meetings with investors.

About Ceridian

Ceridian. Makes Work Life Better™.

Ceridian is a global human capital management software company. Dayforce, its flagship cloud HCM platform, provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Dayforce platform is used to optimize management of the entire employee lifecycle, including attracting, engaging, paying, deploying, and developing people. Ceridian has solutions for organizations of all sizes.

