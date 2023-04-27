CROWN HOLDINGS, INC. DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

April 27, 2023
PR Newswire

TAMPA, Fla., April 27, 2023

TAMPA, Fla., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCK) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of 24 cents per share payable May 25, 2023, to shareholders of record as of May 11, 2023.

About Crown Holdings, Inc.

Crown Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products to consumer marketing companies, as well as transit and protective packaging products, equipment and services to a broad range of end markets. World headquarters are located in Tampa, Florida. For more information, visit www.crowncork.com.

For more information, contact:
Kevin C. Clothier, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, (215) 698-5281, or
Thomas T. Fischer, Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Affairs, (215) 552-3720

SOURCE Crown Holdings, Inc.

