HOUSTON, April 27, 2023

HOUSTON, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) ("Callon" or the "Company") today announced that Matthew R. Bob has been named Chair of the Board of Directors and James ("Jim") Craddock has been elected as a new member of the Board by the shareholders of the Company. Mr. Bob's appointment follows the retirement of former Chair L. Richard Flury and reflects the ongoing refreshment and succession planning efforts of the Board.

Mr. Bob has served on the Callon Board since 2014. He recently retired as President of Eagle Oil & Gas Co., an independent oil and gas company with operations in Texas. A registered geoscientist, he is also the founder and managing member of MB Exploration, LLC. Mr. Bob previously served as a director of Southcross Energy Partners, a natural gas processing and transportation company in South Texas, prior to its acquisition by Targa Resources Corp.

Mr. Craddock has over three decades of oil and gas operations and management experience, including serving as Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Rosetta Resources Inc. and in positions of increasing responsibility over a 20-year career at Burlington Resources Inc. He currently serves as a director of Amplify Energy Corp. and Crescent Point Energy Corp. and previously served as a director of Civitas Resources, Inc., Noble Energy Inc. and Templar Energy LLC.

"As we continue our thoughtful Board refreshment and succession planning efforts, I am excited to work more closely with Matt as he assumes the Chair role and to welcome Jim to Callon," commented Callon President and Chief Executive Officer Joe Gatto. "Both Matt and Jim bring a wealth of industry knowledge to our strong and diverse Board and together we will continue to pursue sustainable value for all stakeholders."

Following the Company's annual meeting of shareholders, the Callon Board is now comprised of eight directors. The Board has appointed Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa, Barbara Faulkenberry, Anthony Nocchiero and Mary Shafer-Malicki as committee chairs. Additional information about the Company and its governance practices is available at www.callon.com and in Callon's annual proxy statement.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of high-quality assets in the leading oil plays of South and West Texas.

