Digital Realty Appoints Steve Smith as Managing Director, Head of Americas

AUSTIN, Texas, April 27, 2023

AUSTIN, Texas, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), the largest global provider of cloud- and carrier-neutral data center, colocation and interconnection solutions, has announced the appointment of Steve Smith as Managing Director, Head of Americas. Smith will lead Digital Realty's activities in the Americas, enhancing its value proposition by offering the full spectrum of data center solutions on PlatformDIGITAL, the world's largest meeting place for companies, technologies and data.

Smith is joining Digital Realty following eight years at CoreSite, most recently in the role of Chief Revenue Officer, where he was responsible for the customer lifecycle, including sales and sales engineering, marketing, and new product innovation. Including previous roles at SAP and Avaya, he brings more than 25 years of management experience across enterprise software, network, and data center infrastructure.

"I am excited to welcome Steve Smith to Digital as the leader of our largest region. His experience and knowledge across the data center infrastructure and enterprise software landscape will enhance and accelerate the buildout of the colo and connectivity capability that we have been developing throughout our global portfolio over the course of the last eight years, starting with our purchase of Telx in 2015. Steve's successful colocation and connectivity track record makes him the ideal leader to enhance the value of Digital Realty's connected communities across the Americas, helping to provide our global customers with the data center solutions they seek," said Digital Realty President & Chief Executive Officer Andy Power.

"It is an exciting time to join Digital Realty's leadership team," added Smith. "With Digital's expansive portfolio of highly connected assets across the U.S. and global platform supporting 5,000 customers around the world, I see an unparalleled opportunity to accelerate the growth of high value, colo and connectivity offerings in the Americas region, similar to what the Company has achieved in Europe and Africa, while collectively enhancing our global position. I look forward to working with our partners, customers, and team to drive growth and demonstrate Digital's 'Meeting Place' value proposition in enabling digital transformation in the largest and most technology advanced region in the world."

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL®, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx™) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges. Digital Realty gives its customers access to the connected data communities that matter to them with a global data center footprint of 300+ facilities in 50+ metros across 28 countries on six continents. To learn more about Digital Realty, please visit digitalrealty.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially, including statements related to the company's growth prospects, customer demand, and strategy in the Asia Pacific region. For a list and description of risks and uncertainties, see the reports and other filings by the company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Digital Realty

