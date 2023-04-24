Nevro Corp. Announces New Employment Inducement Grant under Section 303A.08 of the NYSE Listed Company Manual

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 27, 2023

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nevro Corp. (NYSE: NVRO), a global medical device company that is delivering comprehensive, life-changing solutions for the treatment of chronic pain, today announced on April 24, 2023, the Board of Director of Nevro granted restricted stock unit awards covering an aggregate of 135,623 shares of its common stock (the RSU Award) and performance unit awards covering 135,623 shares of its common stock (the PSU Award and together, the Awards) to Kevin Thornal, who joined Nevro as its Chief Executive Officer & President, in connection with his commencement of employment.

The Awards were granted under the Nevro Corp. 2023 Employment Inducement Award Plan (the 2023 Inducement Plan) as an inducement material to Mr. Thornal entering into employment with Nevro in accordance with New York Stock Exchange Listing Rule 303A.08. The 2023 Inducement Plan is used exclusively for the grant of equity awards to individuals who were not previously employees of Nevro, or following a bona fide period of non-employment, as an inducement material to such individuals' entering into employment with Nevro, pursuant to New York Stock Exchange Listing Rule 303A.08.

One third of the RSU Award will vest on the one year anniversary of April 24, 2023 (the Anniversary Date), one-twelfth of the original number of RSUs will vest on the three month anniversary of the Anniversary Date (such three month anniversary or any subsequent three month anniversary thereafter referred to as a Quarterly Anniversary) and one-twelfth of the original number of RSUs will vest on each of the seven subsequent Quarterly Anniversaries, such that all RSUs will have vested on April 24, 2026. The foregoing vesting is subject to Mr. Thornal's continuous service through the applicable vesting date. The PSU Award provides for Mr. Thornal to receive up to 2 shares of Nevro common stock per performance stock unit based on achievement of performance criteria established by the Compensation Committee of the Nevro Board of Directors related to total shareholder return and cumulative revenue over a two year period and will vest in two substantially equal installments on the second and third anniversary of the grant date, subject to achievement of the associated performance criteria and his continuous service through the applicable vesting dates.

About Nevro Corp.

Headquartered in Redwood City, California, Nevro is a global medical device company focused on delivering comprehensive, life-changing solutions that continue to set the standard for enduring patient outcomes in chronic pain treatment. The company started with a simple mission to help more patients suffering from debilitating pain and developed its proprietary 10 kHz Therapy™, an evidence-based, non-pharmacologic innovation that has impacted the lives of more than 100,000 patients globally. Nevro's comprehensive HFX™ spinal cord stimulation (SCS) platform includes a Senza SCS system and support services for the treatment of chronic pain of the trunk and limb and painful diabetic neuropathy.

Senza®, Senza II®, Senza Omnia™, and HFX iQ™ are the only SCS systems that deliver Nevro's proprietary 10 kHz Therapy™. Nevro's unique support services provide every patient with an HFX Coach™ throughout their pain relief journey and every physician with HFX Cloud™ insights for enhanced patient and practice management.

SENZA, SENZA II, SENZA OMNIA, OMNIA, HF10, the HF10 logo, 10 kHz Therapy, HFX, the HFX logo, HFX iQ, the HFX iQ logo, HFX Algorithm, HFX CONNECT, the HFX Connect logo, HFX ACCESS, the HFX Access logo, HFX COACH, the HFX Coach logo, HFX CLOUD, the HFX Cloud logo, RELIEF MULTIPLIED, the X logo, NEVRO, and the NEVRO logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Nevro Corp. Patents covering Senza HFX iQ and other Nevro products are listed at Nevro.com/patents.

To learn more about Nevro, connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Investors and Media:
Julie Dewey, IRC
Nevro Corp.
Chief Corp Communications and Investor Relations Officer
650-433-3247 | [email protected]

Nevro_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=SF84242&sd=2023-04-27 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nevro-corp-announces-new-employment-inducement-grant-under-section-303a08-of-the-nyse-listed-company-manual-301810153.html

SOURCE Nevro Corp.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF84242&Transmission_Id=202304271605PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF84242&DateId=20230427
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.