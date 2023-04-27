IGT PlaySports Technology Powers Retail Sports Betting at Meskwaki Bingo Casino Hotel

LONDON, April 27, 2023

Iowa sportsbook joins more than 80 gaming venues across North America that are powered by IGT PlaySports™ technology

LONDON, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) announced today that its award-winning PlaySports technology and skilled trading advisory services team are powering retail sports betting at Meskwaki Bingo Casino Hotel in Tama, Iowa. Meskwaki Bingo Casino Hotel guests may now place a range of bets at the property's walk-up betting window or via the sportsbook's self-service PlaySports QuickBet Kiosks.

"With the support of the IGT PlaySports team and technology, Meskwaki Bingo Casino Hotel created a magnificent sportsbook that delivers incremental value to our guests and added excitement and visitation to our property," said Scott Sirois Meskwaki Bingo Casino Hotel General Manager. "IGT has proven its skill and versatility in helping tribal casino across the U.S. build high-performing sportsbooks and we are confident that IGT will aid us in maximizing this opportunity. Meskwaki Bingo Casino Hotel went with an industry leader that would deliver a turnkey solution to expedite, with confidence, the entire implementation, and that is what we received."

"It's great to see Meskwaki Bingo Hotel Casino engaging new players and reaping the many benefits of an IGT-powered retail sportsbook," said Joe Asher, IGT President of Sports Betting. "The scalability of IGT's PlaySports solution will enable Meskwaki to evolve its offering in line with player demand and market opportunity, while continuing to provide localized offers, pricing and promotions."

IGT is powering sports betting at more than 80 gaming venues across the U.S. For more information visit igt.com/playsports or follow us on LinkedIn.

About IGT
IGT (

NYSE:IGT, Financial) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Lotteries and Gaming Machines to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 jurisdictions around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 10,500 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

Contact:
Phil O'Shaughnessy, Global Communications, toll free in U.S./Canada +1 (844) IGT-7452; outside U.S./Canada +1 (401) 392-7452
Francesco Luti, +39 06 5189 9184; for Italian media inquiries
James Hurley, Investor Relations, +1 (401) 392-7190

The trademarks and/or service marks used herein are either trademarks or registered trademarks of IGT, its affiliates or its licensors.

SOURCE International Game Technology PLC

