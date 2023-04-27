Diebold Nixdorf Shareholders Elect Directors at Annual Meeting

PR Newswire

HUDSON, Ohio, April 27, 2023

HUDSON, Ohio, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholders of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) today elected its full slate of directors at the company's annual meeting.

The following directors were elected to the company's board by shareholders:

  • Arthur F. Anton, lead independent director; retired chairman and chief executive officer, Swagelok Company
  • William A. (Bill) Borden, corporate vice president, worldwide financial services, Microsoft Corporation
  • Marjorie L. Bowen, public company director; retired managing director, Houlihan Lokey
  • Matthew Goldfarb, managing director and head of special situations, Antarctica Capital
  • Octavio Marquez, chairman, president and chief executive officer, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
  • Emanuel R. Pearlman, chairman and chief executive officer, Liberation Investment Group
  • Kent M. Stahl, retired partner, chief investment strategist, Wellington Management Company
About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) automates, digitizes and transforms the way people bank and shop. As a partner to the majority of the world's top 100 financial institutions and top 25 global retailers, our integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels conveniently, securely and efficiently for millions of consumers each day. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 21,000 employees worldwide. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/diebold-nixdorf-shareholders-elect-directors-at-annual-meeting-301810218.html

SOURCE Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

