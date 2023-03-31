Bsquare Corporation Schedules First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call

SEATTLE, April 27, 2023

SEATTLE, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bsquare Corporation (NASDAQ: BSQR) today announced that it plans to release its financial results for the first quarter, ending March 31, 2023, after the close of regular market trading on May 11, 2023. A conference call will follow at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time).

To participate in the call dial 1-877-407-0789 or 1-201-689-8562 for international callers, and reference "Bsquare Corporation First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call."

A replay will be available for two weeks following the call by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or 1-412-317-6671 for international callers; reference access ID 13737833. A live and replay webcast of the call will be available at www.bsquare.com in the investor relations section.

About Bsquare Corporation
Bsquare helps companies build connected products that participate intelligently in their own security, deployment, operation, and management, allowing our customers to realize the full potential of a connected world. We have extensive experience designing with Windows, Linux, Android, and other embedded operating systems and now operate IoT networks ranging in size from 50,000 to more than 1 million devices for our customers. Our technology is powering devices that help people be productive, enhance quality of life, and preserve the resources of our planet. Bsquare serves a global customer base from offices in Seattle, WA, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.bsquare.com.

Cheryl Wynne, CFO
[email protected]

